Annapolis Prepares for the 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive: A Tribute to Legacy and Service

The community of Annapolis anticipates the 13th annual Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive, an event steeped in memory and service, slated for Saturday, February 17th. The blood drive pays homage to late journalist Wendi Winters, whose life was tragically cut short in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting in June 2018.

A Tribute to Selflessness

The blood drive, set to unfold from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis, serves as a testament to Wendi's legacy of selflessness. It offers the community an opportunity to engage in an act of service, akin to the unwavering dedication Wendi demonstrated throughout her journalistic career. The event beckons the community to contribute to a cause larger than themselves, contributing towards saving lives through blood donation.

Amplifying Impact

The profound impact of this event is underscored by the life-saving potential of each donation. Each individual's contribution can save more than one life, thereby magnifying the event's scope. In the spirit of camaraderie and collective effort, participants are encouraged to bring a friend or family member to donate alongside them, amplifying the effect of the event.

Continuing Wendi Winters' Legacy

Appointments for the blood drive can be secured by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting the Red Cross website. Prospective donors can use the sponsor code 'ForWendi' to register, symbolizing their contribution towards continuing Wendi Winters' legacy of community service. The event serves as a beacon of hope for those in medical emergencies, relying on the generous act of blood donation, an act that echoes Wendi's spirit of giving.