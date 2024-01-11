AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties

In a bid to enhance healthcare services in Anderson and Pickens counties, AnMed, a comprehensive health care system, has secured a whopping $126.7 million in tax-exempt Hospital Revenue Bonds. The funds, made available through the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority (JEDA), will be directed towards financing expansions and upgrades at existing medical facilities, in addition to establishing new outpatient campuses at two locations in Anderson.

Boost for Local Economy

The expansion is not just a step forward for healthcare but also a booster for the local economy. AnMed, currently the largest employer in Anderson County with over 3,500 individuals on its payroll, including 400 doctors, is set to add another 100 jobs. This will further cement its significant presence in the northwest South Carolina and northeast Georgia region.

Optimizing Financing

Christine Pearson, AnMed’s Chief Financial Officer, underscored the importance of such favorable financing terms provided by JEDA bonds. In the face of the current high-interest rate environment, the ability to secure such a sizeable amount on tax-exempt terms is not just beneficial but essential for the organization’s growth trajectory.

Meeting Growing Health Needs

The initiative represents a significant stride towards increasing AnMed’s capacity to meet the burgeoning health needs of the area. As the population continues to grow, so does the demand for comprehensive, quality healthcare. This expansion will not only help meet the current demand but also gear up for future health needs of the region.