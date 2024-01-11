en English
Business

AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties

In a bid to enhance healthcare services in Anderson and Pickens counties, AnMed, a comprehensive health care system, has secured a whopping $126.7 million in tax-exempt Hospital Revenue Bonds. The funds, made available through the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority (JEDA), will be directed towards financing expansions and upgrades at existing medical facilities, in addition to establishing new outpatient campuses at two locations in Anderson.

Boost for Local Economy

The expansion is not just a step forward for healthcare but also a booster for the local economy. AnMed, currently the largest employer in Anderson County with over 3,500 individuals on its payroll, including 400 doctors, is set to add another 100 jobs. This will further cement its significant presence in the northwest South Carolina and northeast Georgia region.

Optimizing Financing

Christine Pearson, AnMed’s Chief Financial Officer, underscored the importance of such favorable financing terms provided by JEDA bonds. In the face of the current high-interest rate environment, the ability to secure such a sizeable amount on tax-exempt terms is not just beneficial but essential for the organization’s growth trajectory.

Meeting Growing Health Needs

The initiative represents a significant stride towards increasing AnMed’s capacity to meet the burgeoning health needs of the area. As the population continues to grow, so does the demand for comprehensive, quality healthcare. This expansion will not only help meet the current demand but also gear up for future health needs of the region.

Business Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

