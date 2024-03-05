Ankyra Therapeutics Launches Pioneering Phase 1 Cancer Study with First Patient Dosing of ANK-101

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--In a groundbreaking move for cancer treatment, Ankyra Therapeutics has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial with the first patient dosed with ANK-101, an innovative anchored immunotherapy aimed at solid tumors. This marks a significant step in the biotechnology company's mission to provide cancer patients with more effective treatments with minimal side effects, according to Howard L. Kaufman, M.D., President and CEO of Ankyra Therapeutics.

Unlocking Potential in Cancer Care

ANK-101 represents a novel approach in oncology, focusing on the local delivery and sustained retention of interleukin-12 (IL-12) within the tumor microenvironment. This method leverages IL-12's capability to recruit and activate immune cells, such as CD8+ T cells and NK cells, directly to the site of the tumor. Unlike traditional systemic treatments, ANK-101's anchored mechanism significantly reduces the risk of systemic toxicity, offering a promising therapeutic avenue for patients with advanced solid tumors who have exhausted standard care options.

Phase 1 Study: A Step Forward

The initial phase of the clinical trial seeks to evaluate ANK-101's safety profile and establish the recommended dose for further study. With a focus on patients suffering from cutaneous, subcutaneous, soft tissue, or nodal malignancies, the trial's dose escalation cohort aims to enroll an additional 10 participants at the determined recommended dose for expansion (RDE). Secondary objectives include assessing the pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and preliminary clinical activity of ANK-101, laying the groundwork for its continued development and potential future applications.

A Collaborative Effort for Innovation

Jong Chul Park, M.D., an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and an attending physician at Mass General Cancer Center, highlighted the importance of patient wellbeing throughout the treatment process. As an investigator in the Phase 1 trial, Park expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts to advance ANK-101, underscoring the potential for this anchored immune medicine to make a significant impact across various cancer indications. Ankyra Therapeutics' pioneering work in anchored immunotherapies, exemplified by ANK-101, could revolutionize the way solid tumors are treated, providing hope for patients and clinicians alike.