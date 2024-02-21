Ankura Hospital Unveils a State-of-the-Art 120-Bed Facility in Bhubaneswar to Transform Women and Children's Healthcare

Imagine a place where every corridor echoes with the promise of healing, where every room is a testament to life-saving technology and compassionate care. This is not a vision of the future; it is the reality at the newly inaugurated Ankura Hospital in Bhubaneswar. On the 21st of February, 2024, the city witnessed the unveiling of a 120-bed healthcare facility dedicated to revolutionizing the care of women and children in the region. Among the attendees were Shri Ashok Chandra Panda and other eminent personalities, all gathered to celebrate a milestone in healthcare advancement.

Setting New Standards in Healthcare

With the opening of its doors, Ankura Hospital is set to redefine healthcare standards in Bhubaneswar and beyond. Specializing in high-risk birthing, pediatric gastroenterology, nephrology, endocrinology, neurology, orthopedics, cancer care, and emergency services, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art operation theaters, intensive care units for both pediatrics and neonates, and comprehensive emergency care services. This makes Ankura not just a hospital, but a beacon of hope for countless families seeking specialized care.

A Team of Visionaries

Behind the cutting-edge facilities and advanced medical technologies stands a team of visionaries led by Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, the Founder & Managing Director of Ankura Hospital. With a decade of experience and a presence in three states across India, the hospital boasts a conglomerate of skilled doctors, specialists, super specialists, and expert nursing staff. "Our aim is not just to treat but to heal," Dr. Vunnam stated, emphasizing the hospital's commitment to patient-centered care. By focusing on the healthcare needs of Odisha's younger population and addressing the high newborn mortality rate in the state, Ankura Hospital aims to make a significant impact on the community it serves.

Empowering the Community with Advanced Healthcare

The establishment of Ankura Hospital in Bhubaneswar is a landmark event, not just for the city but for the entire region. It symbolizes a step forward in the fight against childhood diseases, maternal health challenges, and the provision of emergency care. The facility is a one-stop center for the healthcare needs of women and children, offering hope and healing to those who need it most. With its advanced medical technologies and expert care team, Ankura Hospital is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare in Bhubaneswar, empowering the community to envision a healthier future for its women and children.