en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support

In a recent discussion, psychiatrist and psychotherapist Anjali Chhabria underscored the imperative of seeking professional assistance for mental health concerns. Her message resonated loudly, adding to the growing chorus for mental health support and the urgent need to dismantle the stigma associated with it.

The Urgency of Addressing Mental Health Concerns

Chhabria’s advice comes at a time when mental health issues are witnessing an alarming surge. She entreats individuals grappling with emotions like rage, anger, or persistent sadness to not hesitate in reaching out to mental health professionals. These emotions are often indicators of deeper psychological issues that warrant immediate attention and care.

Deconstructing Mood Swings

The discourse delved into various factors that can trigger mood changes, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, hormonal fluctuations, and other mental health disorders. Chhabria emphasized the critical need to recognize and address these underlying causes that instigate mood swings and emotional distress.

Role of Psychotherapy

The psychiatric expert also highlighted the crucial role of psychotherapy in managing these mood swings. Techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy offer robust frameworks to navigate emotional turbulence. She underscored that seeking help from a mental health therapist or a physician becomes paramount when mood swings become challenging to manage at an individual level.

While Chhabria’s message was primarily centered around mental health, a mention of 2024 X Corp surfaced during the discussion. However, this reference seemed unrelated to the discussion’s main theme of mental health and possibly pertains to a different context or event.

0
Health India Mental Health Crisis
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
28 seconds ago
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Vinicio Riva: A Life Touched by Compassion Vinicio Riva, the 58-year-old man from Italy who lived with neurofibromatosis type 1, a rare genetic disorder that causes skin lesions and other complications, passed away on January 10, 2024. His life, marked by the physical and emotional challenges posed by his condition, became a beacon of hope
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
6 mins ago
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
12 mins ago
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
4 mins ago
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
4 mins ago
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
5 mins ago
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Latest Headlines
World News
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
29 seconds
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
41 seconds
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
2 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
3 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
4 mins
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
4 mins
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
5 mins
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
19 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app