Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support

In a recent discussion, psychiatrist and psychotherapist Anjali Chhabria underscored the imperative of seeking professional assistance for mental health concerns. Her message resonated loudly, adding to the growing chorus for mental health support and the urgent need to dismantle the stigma associated with it.

The Urgency of Addressing Mental Health Concerns

Chhabria’s advice comes at a time when mental health issues are witnessing an alarming surge. She entreats individuals grappling with emotions like rage, anger, or persistent sadness to not hesitate in reaching out to mental health professionals. These emotions are often indicators of deeper psychological issues that warrant immediate attention and care.

Deconstructing Mood Swings

The discourse delved into various factors that can trigger mood changes, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, hormonal fluctuations, and other mental health disorders. Chhabria emphasized the critical need to recognize and address these underlying causes that instigate mood swings and emotional distress.

Role of Psychotherapy

The psychiatric expert also highlighted the crucial role of psychotherapy in managing these mood swings. Techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy offer robust frameworks to navigate emotional turbulence. She underscored that seeking help from a mental health therapist or a physician becomes paramount when mood swings become challenging to manage at an individual level.

While Chhabria's message was primarily centered around mental health