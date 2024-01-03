Animal Bites: An Unforeseen Burden on Meghalaya’s Health Insurance Scheme

In the verdant hills of Meghalaya, an unexpected public health concern is emerging: cat and dog bites. From the bustling streets of Shillong to the tranquil villages nestled in the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills, these incidents have become the second highest cause of insurance claims under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). This intriguing statistic was revealed by none other than the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a public health service program.

Unveiling the Numbers

In 2023, the MHIS received a staggering 18,979 claims related to cat and dog bites alone, with 6,734 patients registered for treatment. Such figures have led to significant expenditure. The state government has spent approximately Rs 129 crore on the MHIS, which currently includes about 18.43 lakh beneficiaries. Initiated in 2013, the MHIS was conceived with the noble objective of reducing out-of-pocket health expenses for households and ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

A Glance at the Past and the Impact

A six-year analysis (2013-2018) of the scheme revealed some thought-provoking insights. Anti-rabies injections for animal bites accounted for 11% of the total claims in MHIS-III and a smaller 1.6% in MHIS-I. The financial provision for such claims has increased over the various phases of the scheme, with a majority of claims being processed at public sector facilities.

The Need for a Change

The study underscored the need for a deeper investigation into the burden of animal bites and the development of cost-effective strategies. Interestingly, while enrollment in the MHIS has been consistent, a slight decline has been noted in males aged 19-60 years. Claims under the MHIS were predominantly from private hospitals, and the “General Ward Unspecified” package had the highest volume of claims and financial dispensation across all phases.

While the MHIS has proven to be a beacon of hope for many, the rising number of cat and dog bites, and the consequent claims, underscore an urgent need for proactive public health measures. It is a stark reminder that even in the realm of healthcare, unexpected challenges can emerge, necessitating a constant evolution of strategies and policies.