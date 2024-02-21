Angie Settle: Championing Free Healthcare in West Virginia's Underserved Communities

Imagine dedicating your life to a cause so deeply intertwined with your personal values that every day at work feels like a mission rather than a job. For Angie Settle, this isn't just a thought experiment; it's her reality. As the CEO of West Virginia Health Right, Settle has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals in dire need of medical and dental care. Her journey, marked by a blend of compassion, resilience, and leadership, illuminates the path for future healthcare professionals.

The Road to Leadership

Angie's aspiration to heal and help wasn't born in the boardroom but kindled in the very heart of community care. Her academic pursuit in nursing at the University of Charleston, followed by a Master of Science in Nursing at Marshall University, laid the groundwork for what would become a lifelong commitment to healthcare. It was during her clinical practicum in 1995 at West Virginia Health Right that Angie found her calling. Under the mentorship of Pat White, the organization's previous CEO, she saw firsthand the impact of dedicated healthcare service on underprivileged communities. Climbing the ranks from a registered nurse in 1997 to CEO in July 2014, Angie's rise was propelled by her unwavering dedication and the pursuit of a doctorate from the University of Alabama. Despite the juggling act of balancing work, education, and a bustling family life, she remained focused on her goal: to serve those in need.

A Vision in Practice

Under Angie's leadership, West Virginia Health Right has become more than a clinic; it's a sanctuary for the uninsured and underinsured. Her hands-on approach to patient care, especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcases a leader who walks the talk. Angie's belief in the power of free and charitable clinics to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of a community has driven her to innovate and expand services. One such initiative, the mobile dental clinic, has brought smiles to rural counties previously bereft of accessible dental care. This program, a collaboration with Marshall University, not only provides essential services but also offers dental professionals an opportunity to serve in a meaningful way, with competitive salaries and benefits, including loan repayment options.

Community and Family: The Pillars of Success

Angie's achievements, while impressive, are not hers alone. She attributes her success to the support of her family, her faith, and the nurturing community of West Virginia. This network of support has allowed her to thrive and continue her mission of delivering healthcare to those who would otherwise be left in the shadows. Her dedication to her family and community serves as a reminder of the power of a united front in overcoming challenges and making a lasting impact.

Angie Settle's journey from a passionate nursing student to the CEO of West Virginia Health Right is a testament to the difference one person can make with determination, compassion, and the right support system. Her story is not just about healthcare; it's about the human spirit's capacity to care, serve, and change lives. As West Virginia continues to face healthcare challenges, Angie and her team at Health Right stand ready to heal, help, and inspire.