Angeles City Mayor Orders Water Source Inspection amid Health Scare

In Angeles City, a sudden increase in diarrhea and stomach flu cases has prompted Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. to order a thorough inspection of the city's water sources. The initiative, outlined in Memorandum No. 370, Series of 2024, is in response to the hospitalization of 27 patients since February 3, at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC) exhibiting symptoms of the said ailments.

Citywide Inspection

Starting February 5, 2024, various local government departments, including the City Health Office (CHO), General Services Office (GSO), CHO-Sanitation Division, and the Business Permit and Licensing Division, will begin comprehensive inspections. This citywide effort aims to conduct microbiological and chemical tests on water from all suppliers and refilling stations, alongside routine testing.

Focus on Public Facilities

Public facilities such as the Angeles City Hall Compound, RLMMC, and educational institutions will also be scrutinized. The primary focus will be on canteens and cafeterias to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the food and water being served. Dr. Verona Guevarra from the CHO has coordinated with private hospitals to monitor the ongoing cases of stomach flu.

Action Plan

Mayor Lazatin has urged the public to ensure the cleanliness of their water and food sources. He has also instructed local health officials to closely collaborate with hospitals for monitoring intestinal infections or viral gastroenteritis cases. In the event of an outbreak, they are to immediately contact the Department of Health (DOH). Viral gastroenteritis, which can cause symptoms like watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever, is typically spread through contact with an infected person or through the consumption of contaminated food or water.