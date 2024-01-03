Angel Brown: From State Care to Advocacy – A Story of Resilience

In the labyrinth of state care systems, a beacon of hope and resilience emerges in the form of Angel Brown. A young woman of immense strength and determination, Brown’s journey through the system is a testament to the power of perseverance amidst adversity. From an unsafe home triggering trauma-induced migraines, to receiving an award from the Prime Minister himself, her story is inspiring and, at the same time, a stark reminder of the challenges children in state care often face.

From Trauma to Triumph

Placed in state care at the tender age of seven, Brown’s early years were marred by a series of positive and negative experiences. The most profound of these was an unsafe living situation that contributed to the onset of trauma-triggered migraines when she was 16. These debilitating migraines disrupted her ability to lead a normal life, causing her to miss school and fall behind in her education.

Healing and Education

When she was removed from the unsafe environment, Brown began to receive treatment for her migraines, which she continues to manage today. Despite the setbacks, her spirit remained unbroken. She caught up with her schooling, completing NCEA levels 2 and 3 with flying colors. Her efforts did not go unnoticed; she was the recipient of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Oranga Tamariki Awards, a testament to her dedication and resilience.

Advocacy and Future Aspirations

Brown’s experiences have shaped her future aspirations. She plans to study social work after a gap year, driven by a deep-seated desire to improve the care system and support children who face similar challenges. She has been integral in the hiring of social workers, sharing her experiences and advocating for a stringent investigation of caregivers to ensure safe placements for children in care. Her ultimate goal is to reshape the care system into a nurturing environment that feels like home for the children involved.