en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Angel Brown: From State Care to Advocacy – A Story of Resilience

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Angel Brown: From State Care to Advocacy – A Story of Resilience

In the labyrinth of state care systems, a beacon of hope and resilience emerges in the form of Angel Brown. A young woman of immense strength and determination, Brown’s journey through the system is a testament to the power of perseverance amidst adversity. From an unsafe home triggering trauma-induced migraines, to receiving an award from the Prime Minister himself, her story is inspiring and, at the same time, a stark reminder of the challenges children in state care often face.

From Trauma to Triumph

Placed in state care at the tender age of seven, Brown’s early years were marred by a series of positive and negative experiences. The most profound of these was an unsafe living situation that contributed to the onset of trauma-triggered migraines when she was 16. These debilitating migraines disrupted her ability to lead a normal life, causing her to miss school and fall behind in her education.

Healing and Education

When she was removed from the unsafe environment, Brown began to receive treatment for her migraines, which she continues to manage today. Despite the setbacks, her spirit remained unbroken. She caught up with her schooling, completing NCEA levels 2 and 3 with flying colors. Her efforts did not go unnoticed; she was the recipient of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Oranga Tamariki Awards, a testament to her dedication and resilience.

Advocacy and Future Aspirations

Brown’s experiences have shaped her future aspirations. She plans to study social work after a gap year, driven by a deep-seated desire to improve the care system and support children who face similar challenges. She has been integral in the hiring of social workers, sharing her experiences and advocating for a stringent investigation of caregivers to ensure safe placements for children in care. Her ultimate goal is to reshape the care system into a nurturing environment that feels like home for the children involved.

0
Education Health Social Issues
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
In an unprecedented turn of events, Harvard University President, Claudine Gay, has announced her resignation, following a wave of criticism and allegations of plagiarism. This marks a significant moment in the history of this esteemed institution, suggesting a shift in the standards and expectations for those who hold its highest office. Accusations and Controversy The
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
University of Technology Union President Assures Support to Students Amidst Challenges
10 mins ago
University of Technology Union President Assures Support to Students Amidst Challenges
Chilmark's New Preschool Proposal: A Solution to Rising Enrollment
11 mins ago
Chilmark's New Preschool Proposal: A Solution to Rising Enrollment
Palm Beach Post Announces Giveaway for 2024 MLK Scholarship Breakfast
5 mins ago
Palm Beach Post Announces Giveaway for 2024 MLK Scholarship Breakfast
Estes Arts District Kicks off 2024 with a Vibrant Array of Community Events
8 mins ago
Estes Arts District Kicks off 2024 with a Vibrant Array of Community Events
Chief Justice of India Critiques Social Media Impact
10 mins ago
Chief Justice of India Critiques Social Media Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
13 seconds
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
Penn State Football Staff Shakeup: Gabe Infante, Rick Lyster Join Duke
23 seconds
Penn State Football Staff Shakeup: Gabe Infante, Rick Lyster Join Duke
Bruins' Rookie Matthew Poitras Returns Early Following Canada's Loss in IIHF Championship
26 seconds
Bruins' Rookie Matthew Poitras Returns Early Following Canada's Loss in IIHF Championship
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
29 seconds
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
37 seconds
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
1 min
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
Christian Wood: A Promise Fulfilled and a Journey to NBA Success
2 mins
Christian Wood: A Promise Fulfilled and a Journey to NBA Success
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
Stephen A. Smith's Rose Bowl Proposal Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Stephen A. Smith's Rose Bowl Proposal Sparks Controversy
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
60 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app