en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

On the tranquil morning of January 1, 2024, an occurrence of startling ferocity disrupted the peace in the quiet village of Basurte, Belagavi district, Karnataka. Sugandha More, a 50-year-old worker at the local anganwadi—a government-run children’s care center—was brutally assaulted, in a shocking event that has left a deep scar on the community’s conscience.

An Unforeseen Attack

In a twist of fate, the aggressor was identified as Kalyani More, a respected farmer from the local community who had previously held no known grudges against the anganwadi worker. As per eyewitness accounts, the assault was rooted in the farmer’s dissatisfaction with the unchecked mischievous behavior of children at the anganwadi center, who had been plucking flowers from his field unheeded.

The Dire Consequences

The assault was not a simple altercation, but a violent attack that resulted in Sugandha More sustaining serious facial injuries. Her nose was partially severed, leading to bleeding into her trachea—a medical condition that necessitated immediate hospitalization. She was promptly taken to a private hospital for treatment. The situation was further complicated by the fact that her husband is physically challenged, adding to the distress of her family.

Authority Intervention

Following the incident, the authorities were alerted, and a case was registered at the Kakati police station. While the investigation is underway, it has raised crucial questions about the safety of anganwadi workers and the need for conflict resolution mechanisms in local communities. As the tranquility of Basurte village is shattered by this violent incident, it is hoped that justice will be served swiftly and effectively.

0
Crime Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eswatini Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Illegal Green Chert Trade

By Salman Khan

Death Sentence Commuted: Former Taxi Driver's Charge Reduced to Drug Possession

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Robbery at Abdullahi Supermarket: CBN Staff Among Four Dead

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kenyan Police Thwart Murder Plot Against Swiss National in Nairobi

By Israel Ojoko

Former Financial Advisor Admits to Embezzling $1 Million from Elderly ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Former Financial Advisor Admits to Embezzling $1 Million from Elderly ...
heart comment 0
Family of Slain Sri Lankan SI Upul Chaminda Compensated Rs. 4.2 Million

By Muhammad Jawad

Family of Slain Sri Lankan SI Upul Chaminda Compensated Rs. 4.2 Million
Unrelated Pharmacy Robberies Strike Fear in Halton Hills

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unrelated Pharmacy Robberies Strike Fear in Halton Hills
Lilong Chingjao Village: A Stand Against Banned Groups and Narcotics

By Rafia Tasleem

Lilong Chingjao Village: A Stand Against Banned Groups and Narcotics
Rescued Baby’s Parents Identified: Mother Admits to Abandoning Newborn in Borewell

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rescued Baby's Parents Identified: Mother Admits to Abandoning Newborn in Borewell
Latest Headlines
World News
Sabah Health Department Probes Teenager's Dengue Death Amid Misdiagnosis Claims
1 min
Sabah Health Department Probes Teenager's Dengue Death Amid Misdiagnosis Claims
Pete Serrano Throws Hat in the Ring for Washington State Attorney General Role
2 mins
Pete Serrano Throws Hat in the Ring for Washington State Attorney General Role
Wrestler Matt Hardy Reviews 'The Iron Claw'; Sammy Guevara Reflects on Career-Threatening Incident
2 mins
Wrestler Matt Hardy Reviews 'The Iron Claw'; Sammy Guevara Reflects on Career-Threatening Incident
Computerized Cognitive Training Enhances Memory in MCI and Dementia Patients
2 mins
Computerized Cognitive Training Enhances Memory in MCI and Dementia Patients
Justine Katz Powers Dos Pueblos to Victory Over Thousand Oaks
3 mins
Justine Katz Powers Dos Pueblos to Victory Over Thousand Oaks
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
3 mins
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
3 mins
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
3 mins
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
3 mins
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app