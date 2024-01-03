Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

On the tranquil morning of January 1, 2024, an occurrence of startling ferocity disrupted the peace in the quiet village of Basurte, Belagavi district, Karnataka. Sugandha More, a 50-year-old worker at the local anganwadi—a government-run children’s care center—was brutally assaulted, in a shocking event that has left a deep scar on the community’s conscience.

An Unforeseen Attack

In a twist of fate, the aggressor was identified as Kalyani More, a respected farmer from the local community who had previously held no known grudges against the anganwadi worker. As per eyewitness accounts, the assault was rooted in the farmer’s dissatisfaction with the unchecked mischievous behavior of children at the anganwadi center, who had been plucking flowers from his field unheeded.

The Dire Consequences

The assault was not a simple altercation, but a violent attack that resulted in Sugandha More sustaining serious facial injuries. Her nose was partially severed, leading to bleeding into her trachea—a medical condition that necessitated immediate hospitalization. She was promptly taken to a private hospital for treatment. The situation was further complicated by the fact that her husband is physically challenged, adding to the distress of her family.

Authority Intervention

Following the incident, the authorities were alerted, and a case was registered at the Kakati police station. While the investigation is underway, it has raised crucial questions about the safety of anganwadi workers and the need for conflict resolution mechanisms in local communities. As the tranquility of Basurte village is shattered by this violent incident, it is hoped that justice will be served swiftly and effectively.