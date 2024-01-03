Anadolu Sigorta, Bayındır Health Group Unveil Online Examination Services for Health Policyholders

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Anadolu Sigorta, a trailblazer in the insurance landscape, has joined forces with Bayındır Health Group. The collaboration aims to provide online examination services to private health insurance policyholders, eliminating the need to purchase additional coverage. Anadolu Sigorta’s mobile application, ‘My Health in My Mobile’, serves as the platform for this initiative, enabling policyholders to avail a spectrum of medical services virtually.

Seamless Access to Medical Services

The innovative feature allows examination coverage policyholders to be examined online across various medical specialties. Following the examination, they have the potential to receive prescriptions and the option to schedule a follow-up visit within a 10-day window. These follow-up visits can be conducted either virtually or in-person, providing a convenience factor for the insured individuals.

Digitization of the Insurance Sector

Mehmet Tuğtan, General Manager of Anadolu Sigorta, underscored the company’s dedication to spearheading innovation and digitizing the insurance sector. He remarked that this partnership represents a continuation of their efforts to deliver health services via their mobile application, a project that has been under development for the past five years.

Advancing the Health Sector

Mustafa Tankut Tabak, General Manager of Bayındır Health Group, shed light on the partnership’s significance in propelling the health sector forward and adapting to the evolving lifestyle habits and technology. He stressed the crucial role of remote health services, particularly in providing consultations and managing chronic diseases, through an infrastructure approved by the Ministry of Health.

Both Anadolu Sigorta and Bayındır Health Group operate under the umbrella of Türkiye İş Bankası, a financial institution renowned for its contributions to diverse sectors in Turkey. This groundbreaking initiative amplifies their shared commitment to enhancing the health sector’s development through digital innovation.