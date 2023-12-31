en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak

Amid heavy rainfall, a surge in dengue fever cases has triggered an urgent call to action. This dreaded mosquito-borne disease, which often manifests as severe flu-like symptoms, is posing considerable threats to communities worldwide. The recent precipitation has exacerbated the situation, creating ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary culprits of dengue transmission.

Escalating the Dengue Epidemic

From Burkina Faso, where an alarming 109,908 suspected cases and 511 deaths have been reported as of November 13, 2023, to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Caribbean, and the Americas, dengue fever is wreaking havoc on a global scale. Over 4 million cases have been reported across these regions for 2023, with the Turks and Caicos Islands bearing the brunt of the outbreak, aggravated by recent heavy rains.

Countering Misinformation

In these critical times, misinformation is proving to be a formidable adversary. Unsubstantiated rumours concerning the origin of dengue and its connection to the malaria vaccine have been circulating on social media, undermining authoritative efforts and exacerbating the disease’s spread. The increasing death rate among those affected bears testimony to the detrimental effects of such misinformation.

Communal Effort and Intervention Strategies

The press release underscores the necessity of community involvement and public awareness in combatting the dengue outbreak. It proposes measures such as eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed, applying mosquito repellent, donning protective clothing, and ensuring the maintenance of residential areas to mitigate mosquito habitats. Alongside these, public health authorities are intensifying efforts to fumigate areas prone to mosquito breeding and are closely monitoring the situation to devise effective response strategies.

The public is urged to report suspected dengue cases promptly and to seek medical attention should symptoms arise. It’s a collective call to action—a plea for both the public and health officials to join hands in quelling the dengue outbreak and preventing its further spread. The key to this lies not just in the hands of health officials but also in the power of each individual’s contribution to this communal effort.

0
Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

By Safak Costu

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024 ...
@Health · 13 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Kentucky Nurse’s Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
Latest Headlines
World News
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
40 seconds
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
5 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
7 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
9 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
10 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
10 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
12 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
12 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
12 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
29 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
31 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app