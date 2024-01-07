en English
Fiji

An Insight into Fiji’s Governance and Societal Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges

In an in-depth exploration of Fiji’s societal and governance issues, the country’s present set of circumstances is brought to light, revealing a myriad of challenges that call for immediate attention and action. The 2012 Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) pension reductions—viewed as an unjust act by the regime at the time—is one of the pressing issues that demands rectification by the incumbent government.

Gender Representation in Governance

Among the issues that stand out are concerns about the scarcity of female representation among recently appointed municipal special administrators. Out of 27 appointees, a meager two are women, suggesting a pressing need for enhanced female involvement in decision-making processes.

Public Transportation and the Environment

Critics also take issue with Fiji’s public transportation payment system, advocating for a dual cash and e-ticketing method to cater to different passenger needs. Furthermore, the country grapples with a substantial littering problem. The proposal? More attractive recycling initiatives that could go a long way in mitigating the issue.

Personal Triumphs and Societal Challenges

Amid the societal challenges, personal stories of triumph emerge. One such story belongs to Marie Chute, who, through sheer hard work, has excelled in traditional Rotuman artwork, inspiring her community in the process. On the other hand, the high number of applications for a government school support scheme indicates widespread financial struggles among the populace, hinting at the need for a Men’s Crisis Centre in Fiji.

Health Matters: JN.1 Variant and IVERMECTIN

Lastly, the piece addresses the emergence of the JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Fiji and questions the effectiveness of IVERMECTIN as a treatment. This raises doubts about the Ministry of Health’s stance on the matter and calls for a rigorous examination of the situation at hand.

Fiji Health Society
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Fiji

