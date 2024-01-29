The inherent dignity of every human life should not end at the prison gate. Yet, the anecdotal evidence and empirical data suggest a grim reality: the U.S. prison health-care system is failing its inmates, often with fatal consequences. This narrative mirrors the personal experience of my family, as we grappled with this system after my father, a 71-year-old lawyer, was sentenced to nearly three years in a Florida state prison for racketeering in 2019. A man with serious health conditions, including blood cancer and an autoimmune disorder, his health was further jeopardized by the inadequate health care he received in prison.

The State of Prison Health Care in the U.S.

The Prison Policy Initiative reports that every year in prison reduces a person's life expectancy by two years. Incarcerated people are less likely to receive treatment for common conditions compared to the general population. This is a consequence of systemic issues like staffing shortages, stressful work environments, and grueling work schedules, which lead to significant staff burnout. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these problems, escalating the national struggle to rebuild a humane and efficient prison healthcare workforce.

Comparing U.S. Prison Health Care with Other Developed Countries

Contrast this with the prison health care in other developed countries, particularly Norway, where the treatment of prisoners with serious illnesses is approached with consideration and humanity. While no system is perfect, the differences are stark and offer a compelling argument for reform.

The Human Toll: Personal Stories of Neglect

The toll of neglect within the U.S. prison health-care system can be measured in human lives and the anguish of families left behind. Stories abound of incarcerated individuals suffering or dying due to inadequate medical care, indifference to medical pleas, and outright denial of care. My father too was not spared, shackled to a hospital bed even after a serious medical emergency. We, his family, were advised against trying to locate him at local hospitals for fear of him being moved, a glaring testament to the systemic lack of compassionate care within the U.S. prison health-care system.

Reform is not only necessary, it is urgent. The U.S. prison health-care system must be held accountable to provide humane, adequate care for those under its charge. The lives of our incarcerated population, and the well-being of their families, depend on it.