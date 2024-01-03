An 8-Year-Old’s Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio

Eight-year-old Sebastian Lamonarca from Westchester received a unique opportunity to meet his hero, Judge Frank Caprio, from the reality television show ‘Caught In Providence.’ The meeting emerged from Sebastian’s desire to offer comfort to Judge Caprio following the latter’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

A Meeting of Minds

Renowned for his compassionate approach on his show, Judge Caprio engaged in an inspiring conversation with the young boy. They delved into critical life lessons, including the art of deciding when to offer second chances. Judge Caprio underscored the importance of treating each case on its individual merits, and the necessity of applying common sense and judgment.

Gifts and Commendations

During their interaction, 87-year-old Judge Caprio gifted Sebastian an autographed gavel, symbolizing the power and responsibility of justice. He also commended Sebastian for his empathetic nature and expressed his belief that the young boy is on the right path to becoming a compassionate individual.

The Catalyst

Sebastian’s father, Luciano Lamonarca, an Italian tenor, played a pivotal role in arranging this meeting. He shared insights into the valuable exchange between his son and the esteemed television judge, emphasizing the profound impact it had on both parties.