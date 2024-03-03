AMR Central Mississippi Launches 'Earn While You Learn' EMT Program: A Pathway to $41K Jobs

Imagine making a life-changing decision that not only transforms your career but also benefits your community by providing essential emergency medical services. AMR Central Mississippi is offering an unprecedented opportunity with its 'Earn While You Learn' (EWYL) EMT program, inviting aspiring medical heroes to embark on a journey towards becoming certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Set to commence on April 22, this innovative program bridges the gap between education and employment in the medical field.

Step Into The World of Emergency Medical Services

AMR's EWYL initiative is not just a training program; it's a career launcher. Designed to remove financial barriers to education, the course offers paid training, allowing students to earn while they lay the groundwork for their future careers. The program spans 10 to 12 weeks, covering classroom lectures, online learning, and hands-on skills training, culminating in a mandatory national exam. Successful completion guarantees a full-time EMT position at AMR, with starting salaries of $41,000 per year, plus opportunities for further education and significant pay raises as participants advance in their careers.

A Golden Opportunity

Paramedic Malcolm Robinson, the instructor at the helm of the EWYL course, emphasizes that this program is the shortest path to EMT certification in Mississippi, uniquely offering both payment during training and a secure job post-certification. Since 2019, Robinson has guided aspiring EMTs through the process, with the April course marking his thirteenth batch of students. With no prior medical experience required, the program opens doors to a fulfilling career in emergency medical services, promising more than just a job but a calling for those passionate about helping others.

How to Embark on This Life-Saving Career Path

To qualify for this exceptional program, candidates must be 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license, and meet certain physical and background check requirements. The application deadline for the upcoming course is March 4, with an open house scheduled for March 13 at 600 Melvin Bender Drive, Jackson, offering prospective students a closer look at what the program entails and the long-term career opportunities at AMR. For more information, interested individuals can reach out to Malcolm Robinson directly.

As AMR continues to operate in 20 counties across Mississippi, its commitment to enhancing emergency medical services and providing career opportunities to the community is clearer than ever. The EWYL EMT program stands as a testament to AMR's dedication to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals, ensuring that the state's busiest ambulance services are powered by skilled, compassionate, and dedicated individuals ready to make a difference in people's lives every day.