Health

Amputee’s Struggle with Isolation After Relocation Highlights Systemic Issues

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Amputee’s Struggle with Isolation After Relocation Highlights Systemic Issues

Peter Shanks, a 64-year-old former minibus driver from West Hanningfield, Essex, finds himself grappling with the harsh realities of having to rebuild his life in unfamiliar surroundings following an amputation. The knee issue that escalated into a blood clot and subsequent infection led to the amputation of his leg. Once a resident of a mobile home, Peter now finds himself relocated to a Travelodge hotel in Great Dunmow, 20 miles from the comfort of his family and friends. A necessity borne out of the unsuitability of his mobile home to accommodate his new physical circumstances.

Addressing the Challenges

In the face of his physical ordeal, Peter’s greatest challenge lies in the distance that separates him from his loved ones. Being non-drivers, his family members find it difficult to bridge the gap of 20 miles to visit him. This distance, coupled with the physical limitations imposed by his amputation, has left Mr. Shanks struggling with feelings of isolation.

Raising Concerns

Louise Wood, Peter’s niece, has voiced concerns about the appropriateness of her uncle’s new accommodation. She underscores potential dangers such as the inability to exit the building in case of a fire. His friend, Nick Mendrys, criticises the treatment of Mr. Shanks, citing his previous contributions to the system and the need for more support.

Response from Authorities

Chelmsford City Council Leader Stephen Robinson acknowledged the distressing nature of Mr. Shanks’ case, but pointed to the lack of prior warning about his discharge as a complicating factor. He also highlighted the chronic underfunding of public services as part of the problem. The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust responded by stating that they had coordinated with Mr. Shanks to establish a safe social care package. The government, on its part, emphasised its commitment to investing in support for councils and the NHS, and the importance of suitable temporary accommodation, with the provision for families to appeal if it doesn’t meet their needs.

0
Health Social Issues United Kingdom
