Amit Shah’s Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister, Rajuben, has passed away in a Mumbai hospital following complications after a lung transplant procedure. The unfortunate event has led to the cancellation of two public events that Shah was scheduled to attend in Gujarat.

Rajuben’s Illness and Death

Rajuben, Amit Shah’s elder sister, succumbed to her health complications at a hospital in Mumbai where she was undergoing treatment. The lung transplant procedure she had undergone was a critical one, and complications following the surgery resulted in her demise. The news of her passing was announced by Shah’s close friend during a public function, where a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect.

Impact on Scheduled Events

Following the news of his sister’s passing, Shah cancelled his scheduled appearances at two public events in Gujarat. The first event was at the Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district. Here, Shah was to inaugurate several projects and unveil new products, in addition to addressing a public gathering. The second event was at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. The cancellation was confirmed by Ajay Patel, Chairman of the Gujarat State Cooperative Bank Limited.

Condolences and Tributes

News of Rajuben’s passing has been met with condolences and tributes from many quarters. Amit Shah had visited his ailing sister in Maharashtra the week before her passing. The loss of his sister has undoubtedly dealt a significant blow to the Union Home Minister, who was very close to his elder sister, Rajuben.