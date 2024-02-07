Amino Acid Modification: A New Frontier in Drug Delivery

In the quest for efficient drug delivery systems, researchers have made a breakthrough by synthesizing glycosylated polyhydroxy polymers, designed to control the formation of protein coronas in plasma and liver tissues. These polymers are created by grafting chitosan oligosaccharide (CSO) and PEO-PPO-PEO triblock copolymers (TCP) onto lipid nanovesicles (CP-LVs).

Advertisment

Controlling the Protein Corona

These synthesized nanovesicles are designed with different amino-hydroxyl ratios to influence how protein coronas are formed. The aim is to find the optimal ratio (dubbed CP1-LVs) that can reduce dynamic protein corona formation, prevent immune activation, and avoid the accelerated blood clearance (ABC) effect. This potentially leads to improved selective uptake in tumor cells and enhanced antitumor efficacy, particularly in the delivery of drugs like paclitaxel (PTX).

Regulating Protein Adsorption

Advertisment

By modifying the surface of nanocarriers with functional groups, the study suggests that it is possible to control the protein corona composition, thereby improving the efficiency of drug delivery systems. Importantly, the synthesized nanovesicles displayed stable characteristics, with the only variable being the ratio of amino and hydroxyl groups.

Impacting Biological Behaviors

Further investigation revealed that the ratio of these groups influences the protein corona composition and the biological behaviors of the nanovesicles. As the density of amino groups on the surface of CP-LVs increased, the total protein adsorption decreased. This may help avoid activation of the immune response, a critical aspect in determining the delivery efficiency of nanocarriers as it influences their interaction with immune cells and their subsequent clearance from the body.

To conclude, this study reinforces the importance of considering the protein corona in the design of nanocarriers for drug delivery purposes. By manipulating the surface composition of these carriers, researchers may be able to better control protein corona formation and improve the efficacy of drug delivery systems, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of conditions such as cancer.