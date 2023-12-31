en English
Health

Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Persists Amid Year-End Festivities

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:38 pm EST
On the cusp of a new year, the world is teeming with stories, from the heartwarming to the headline-worthy. Among the eclectic mix of listicles and advice pieces, one news story stands out, concerning the recent blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, a stark contrast to the more light-hearted fare that populates the landscape of year-end articles.

Unfolding Investigation into the Israeli Embassy Blast

The case of the low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy just four days ago is attracting significant attention. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act. While the cause of the blast is yet to be determined, with lab tests on collected samples still pending, the case is poised for a possible transfer to the Special Cell or the National Investigation Agency.

Initial suspects have proven to be irrelevant to the incident, leaving the investigation to rely heavily on the analysis of multiple CCTV footages and witness statements. The focus of suspicion now falls on an unidentified tall individual, spotted acting suspiciously in the CCTV footage.

Analysing Clues and Ensuring Safety

As part of the ongoing investigation, over 100 suspicious phone numbers have been identified, with more information sought. Forensic analysis is being conducted on leaf and soil samples from the blast site. The investigation is also considering eyewitness accounts and the security measures in place around the embassy.

Despite the alarming event, Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India has assured the safety of embassy personnel, offering some solace amidst the fervor of the investigation.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

