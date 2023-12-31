Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Persists Amid Year-End Festivities

Among the eclectic mix of listicles and advice pieces, one news story stands out, concerning the recent blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Unfolding Investigation into the Israeli Embassy Blast

The case of the low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy just four days ago is attracting significant attention. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act. While the cause of the blast is yet to be determined, with lab tests on collected samples still pending, the case is poised for a possible transfer to the Special Cell or the National Investigation Agency.

Initial suspects have proven to be irrelevant to the incident, leaving the investigation to rely heavily on the analysis of multiple CCTV footages and witness statements. The focus of suspicion now falls on an unidentified tall individual, spotted acting suspiciously in the CCTV footage.

Analysing Clues and Ensuring Safety

As part of the ongoing investigation, over 100 suspicious phone numbers have been identified, with more information sought. Forensic analysis is being conducted on leaf and soil samples from the blast site. The investigation is also considering eyewitness accounts and the security measures in place around the embassy.

Despite the alarming event, Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India has assured the safety of embassy personnel, offering some solace amidst the fervor of the investigation.