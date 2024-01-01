en English
Health

Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program

In an effort to fortify public health and stave off the potential ravages of communicable diseases, the Gaza Strip has launched a comprehensive vaccination program targeting children entering the region. The initiative, which underscores the critical role of immunization in health maintenance and outbreak prevention, comes at a time when the region is grappling with the consequences of relentless conflict.

War’s Toll on Gaza’s Young

The protracted war between Israel and Hamas has had a devastating impact on the Gaza Strip’s civilian population. According to reports from Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 21,600 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s offensive, with approximately 70% of the casualties being women and children. The conflict has displaced almost 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, resulting in overcrowded shelters and makeshift camps.

Injecting Hope Amidst Crisis

Despite the ongoing conflict, on December 29, a total of 49,000 doses of various vaccines, including those for polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and meningitis, were delivered to the Gaza Strip. The delivery was coordinated with Israel, facilitated by the Government Coordination Group in the Territories (COGAT), and aimed to prevent epidemic outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Collaborative Efforts for Public Health

UNICEF and international medical organizations are set to administer these vaccines to the residents of the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the week, an additional 80,000 doses of the vaccine, donated by UNICEF with the assistance of Israel, arrived in the region. These included vaccines against measles, mumps, and rubella targeted at children under six years old. With a total of 49,130 doses, these vaccines are expected to provide immunity for approximately 1,398,800 individuals.

In an area marked by high population density like the Gaza Strip, this vaccination initiative underscores the importance of immunization in maintaining public health and preventing outbreaks. It is also a testament to the potential of collaborative efforts between health agencies and organizations in ensuring the adequate supply and distribution of vaccines, as well as educating the public about their benefits.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

