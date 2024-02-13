Amgen's 'Living in the Red' Campaign: Offering Free LDL Cholesterol Tests to Combat a Silent Threat

In a commendable initiative to combat the silent threat of high LDL cholesterol, Amgen is offering free LDL cholesterol tests. This move comes as part of their 'Living in the Red' campaign, aiming to shed light on the under-recognition, under-diagnosis, and under-treatment of this condition in women. Scheduled for today, February 13, 2024, the event will feature an insightful discussion by Celina Gorre, the CEO of WomenHeart, on the importance of prioritizing LDL testing and management.

A Silent Threat Unveiled

LDL cholesterol, often dubbed as the "bad" cholesterol, is a silent threat that lurks within many individuals, particularly women. Despite making lifestyle changes such as improving diets and exercise habits post a cardiovascular event, many people remain unaware that their LDL-C levels may not have improved. This lack of awareness and subsequent inaction put them at an increased risk of recurring heart attacks and strokes.

The 'Living in the Red' Campaign

Amgen's 'Living in the Red' campaign is a beacon of hope in this fight against high LDL cholesterol. By offering free LDL cholesterol tests, they aim to raise awareness about this asymptomatic condition and encourage more women to prioritize their heart health. The campaign serves as a reminder that while lifestyle changes are crucial, they may not be enough to manage LDL-C levels, especially for those who have already experienced a heart event.

Reducing the Risk: The Role of Regular LDL Testing and Management

Regular LDL testing and management play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of recurrent heart attacks and strokes. As Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart, will discuss today, it is essential to prioritize these measures to safeguard heart health. According to studies, one in three people who have a cardiovascular event will experience another within four years. By focusing on LDL testing and management, we can work towards changing this statistic and improving the quality of life for countless women.

In conclusion, Amgen's 'Living in the Red' campaign and the free LDL cholesterol tests they are offering mark a significant stride in the fight against high LDL cholesterol. By raising awareness and encouraging regular testing and management, we can hope to see a future where heart health is prioritized, and the risk of recurrent cardiovascular events is significantly reduced.

