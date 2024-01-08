en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ames Welcomes First Baby of 2024: An Unexpected New Year’s Day Surprise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Ames Welcomes First Baby of 2024: An Unexpected New Year’s Day Surprise

As the world welcomed the year 2024, the city of Ames, Iowa, was greeted with an additional celebration – the birth of its first baby of the year, Oliver Sisk. Born at the stroke of 12:02 a.m. on January 1 at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Oliver tipped the scales at 6 pounds. His unexpected arrival was a surprise, not just for the city, but also for his parents, Sara and Bobby Sisk.

A Surprise Arrival

Oliver’s birth journey was nothing short of surprising. He made his entry into the world nearly two weeks before his due date of January 14. Even more astonishing was the fact that he arrived days before his mother’s scheduled C-section on January 9. The early labor began while Sara and Bobby were returning from a trip. Despite the sudden turn of events, Sara’s unexpected delivery unfolded smoothly.

The Concerns and Joy

There were initial concerns about Oliver’s size, considering he weighed 6 pounds and 0.5 ounces. However, the adept team at Mary Greeley Medical Center ensured that the delivery proceeded without any hitches. Their preparedness and attentiveness played crucial roles in welcoming Oliver safely into the world. The Sisk family, including Oliver’s 6-year-old brother, Jaxson, are overjoyed to have him home.

Celebrating Future New Year’s Days

The Sisk family now has an extra reason to look forward to New Year’s Day. Not only will it be a day marking the start of a new calendar year, but it will also be a day to celebrate Oliver’s birthday. This unique coincidence has added a layer of special significance to their New Year’s Day celebrations. As the years roll by, the Sisk family anticipates marking January 1 with festive birthday festivities for their youngest member.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 seconds ago
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
On January 22, the Herman & Margaret Schwartz Community Series, popularly referred to as Dialogue on Disability, is set to kick-off its annual week-long initiative. Originating in 2003, the series is a joint effort by Al Sigl Community of Agencies and WXXI Public Media, aimed at fostering an inclusive community that embraces individuals of all
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
1 min ago
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
1 min ago
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
13 seconds ago
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
27 seconds ago
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
1 min ago
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
10 seconds
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
14 seconds
Bottled Water Contains Quarter Million Nanoplastics per Liter, Study Reveals
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
28 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
1 min
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
1 min
From South Carolina to France: A Memorial Bottle's Unexpected Journey
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
1 min
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
1 min
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
Michelle Obama Voices Concerns about 2024 Elections and Technology's Impact
2 mins
Michelle Obama Voices Concerns about 2024 Elections and Technology's Impact
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
2 mins
Kentron Poitier: The Rising Star in Florida State Seminoles' Receiver Lineup
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
9 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
11 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app