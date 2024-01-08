Ames Welcomes First Baby of 2024: An Unexpected New Year’s Day Surprise

As the world welcomed the year 2024, the city of Ames, Iowa, was greeted with an additional celebration – the birth of its first baby of the year, Oliver Sisk. Born at the stroke of 12:02 a.m. on January 1 at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Oliver tipped the scales at 6 pounds. His unexpected arrival was a surprise, not just for the city, but also for his parents, Sara and Bobby Sisk.

A Surprise Arrival

Oliver’s birth journey was nothing short of surprising. He made his entry into the world nearly two weeks before his due date of January 14. Even more astonishing was the fact that he arrived days before his mother’s scheduled C-section on January 9. The early labor began while Sara and Bobby were returning from a trip. Despite the sudden turn of events, Sara’s unexpected delivery unfolded smoothly.

The Concerns and Joy

There were initial concerns about Oliver’s size, considering he weighed 6 pounds and 0.5 ounces. However, the adept team at Mary Greeley Medical Center ensured that the delivery proceeded without any hitches. Their preparedness and attentiveness played crucial roles in welcoming Oliver safely into the world. The Sisk family, including Oliver’s 6-year-old brother, Jaxson, are overjoyed to have him home.

Celebrating Future New Year’s Days

The Sisk family now has an extra reason to look forward to New Year’s Day. Not only will it be a day marking the start of a new calendar year, but it will also be a day to celebrate Oliver’s birthday. This unique coincidence has added a layer of special significance to their New Year’s Day celebrations. As the years roll by, the Sisk family anticipates marking January 1 with festive birthday festivities for their youngest member.