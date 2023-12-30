en English
Business

America’s Top States for Business 2023: Life, Health, and Inclusion in Focus

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
In the face of a labor shortage, states are battling to provide the best living and working conditions to attract companies and workers. CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study has revealed the top contenders for 2023, prioritizing Life, Health, and Inclusion as critical competitive factors. The study uses hard data to measure crime, environmental quality, health care, childcare, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and state abortion laws.

Connecticut: A Leading State

Connecticut shines brightly in the list, offering excellent health care, low crime, and robust worker protections. These aspects have made it a magnet for workers seeking a balanced life-work environment. The state’s commitment to health care and safety has proven to be a winning strategy in the midst of a labor shortage.

Massachusetts: Health and Rights at the Forefront

Massachusetts has made its mark through its low uninsured rate and robust reproductive rights. These factors emphasize the state’s dedication to health and individual rights, making it an attractive option for those seeking a secure and supportive work environment.

Colorado: Childcare and Inclusivity

Colorado, known for its abundant childcare and inclusiveness, is another state that has excelled in providing a conducive environment for work and life. With a focus on family support and inclusivity, the state has created a welcoming space for diverse workers.

Washington: Worker-Friendly Policies

Washington is another top contender, commended for its worker-friendly wage policies and strong discrimination protections. These factors contribute to a fair and equitable work environment, demonstrating the state’s commitment to worker rights and protections.

Furthermore, the article underscores the importance of comprehensive personal and small business finance management. Financial products and services such as credit cards, loans, banking, insurance, and investing play a vital role in managing livelihoods effectively in these top states.

Business Health United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

