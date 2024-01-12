en English
Health

American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
The American Red Cross stands on the precipice of a dire situation—a 40% plummet in blood donations over the last two decades has left the organization grappling with an emergency blood shortage. A crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and unyielding winter weather, it has sent shockwaves of urgency through the healthcare sector and prompted a nationwide appeal for blood donations.

Behind The Decline

Multiple factors contribute to the sharp decline in donors. Alterations in eligibility criteria and changes in blood transfusion protocols are significant contributors. Moreover, the critical need for blood donations is poignantly illustrated through a mother’s account of her son’s reliance on blood products. Such narratives underscore the urgent necessity for blood donations to support patients in dire need.

Partnering for a Cause

In an effort to overcome this crisis, the Red Cross has formed an alliance with the National Football League (NFL). The partnership aims to inspire blood and platelet donations by offering donors an opportunity to win a trip to the Super Bowl. Moreover, the Red Cross has declared an additional need for 8,000 blood donations each week in January to keep pace with hospital demand. This shortage particularly affects surgeries and individuals with chronic diseases, emphasizing the acute need for platelets and Group O blood donors.

How to Contribute

To simplify the donation process, the Red Cross offers multiple avenues for interested donors. Appointments can be booked through the Red Cross blood donor app, the organization’s website, or via a hotline. Hospitals in the Bay Area join the Red Cross in rallying for blood donations, echoing the critical sentiment that blood availability can often delineate the fine line between life and death. Mobile blood drives hosted by OneBlood also underscore the pressing need for O-negative, O-positive, and platelet donations. With only 5% of the eligible population currently donating blood, the call for action is more urgent than ever before.

Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

