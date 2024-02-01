William Brown, an American professor residing in Fujian, China, has a story unlike any other. His life was significantly shaped by two separate interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Brown's journey, which took him from being a humble teacher in China to a well-known author within the Fujian community, was marked by a fierce battle with cancer - a battle he didn't face alone.

Encounter with President Xi

Brown's tale begins in the classrooms of China, where he served as an educator, immersing himself in the country's rich culture and heritage. His life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with cancer. As he struggled with his illness, he received personal encouragement from none other than President Xi Jinping. The support from the President had an indelible impact on Brown's life, providing him with the courage and determination to fight his disease.

A New Chapter

After overcoming his illness, Brown embarked on a new journey, transforming himself into a celebrated author. His writings, reflecting his unique perspective as an American living in China, were well-received by the Fujian community. The second time President Xi influenced Brown's life was again through his encouragement, supporting Brown's literary pursuits and contributing to his popularity as an author.

Interview with China Chat

Brown's inspiring story was shared in an exclusive interview with China Chat host Miao Xiaojuan. The interview, produced by Xinhua News Agency, underscored Brown's unique connection to President Xi and highlighted his contributions to his adopted homeland. Brown's experiences and the impact of President Xi's support serve as an intriguing testament to the President's personal influence on individual lives, as well as Brown's resilience and dedication to his new home.