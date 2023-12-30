American Heart Month: Prioritizing Heart Health with Realistic New Year’s Resolutions

February, as American Heart Month, serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize heart health. Heart disease remains the number one cause of death across the United States, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cardiologists emphasize the adoption of realistic New Year’s resolutions leading to consistent, long-term improvements in heart health.

Setting Realistic Goals

Starting with a manageable goal for daily steps and gradually increasing it with improving weather conditions can be more effective than setting overly ambitious targets. Likewise, the inclusion of more fruits and vegetables in one’s diet is recommended, as increased produce consumption is linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The Mediterranean diet, in particular, is heralded for its heart benefits.

Adopting Healthier Eating Habits

Adopting healthier eating habits can significantly impact heart health. Incorporating one nutritious food and eliminating one less healthy option daily, as research shows, can lead to reductions in bad LDL cholesterol levels. Regular moderate-intensity exercise, in line with the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, is also crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Even short bursts of activity throughout the day can accumulate to the recommended levels of exercise.

Reducing Alcohol Intake and Prioritizing Sleep

Reducing alcohol intake, particularly through initiatives like Dry January, can contribute significantly to heart health. Establishing a healthy sleep routine is equally vital, as insufficient sleep is associated with negative heart health outcomes. The American Heart Association recommends seven to nine hours of sleep per night and encourages treatment for sleep disorders, which are risk factors for heart disease. Overall, cardiologists stress the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes to improve heart health.