Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%

Amazon offers a 20% discount on the renowned This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, an acclaimed sleep aid that has been proven to enhance sleep quality. Normally priced at £21, the spray is now available for £16.80, making it an attractive option for customers in search of a cost-effective sleep remedy. The product is part of the larger Deep Sleep range, which also includes items like a bath soak, overnight cream, and shower gel.

Key Ingredients and Benefits

The sleep-enhancing spray comprises a unique blend of Lavender, Vetivert, and Camomile, designed to calm the mind and body, thereby reducing sleep anxiety. This Works has released a limited edition larger size of the spray, which is 99% natural and free from parabens, phthalates, sulphates, and synthetic fragrances. Its suitability for infants aged 6 months and older underscores its safety and natural composition.

Customer Feedback and Competitor Comparison

With a 4.3 rating and the status of an Amazon #1 bestseller, the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has received largely positive reviews. Numerous users have lauded its efficacy, stating that it has bolstered their sleep quality and freshness upon waking. Some have even noticed faster skin healing, attributing it to the spray. However, not all reviews have been glowing; a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the scent and claimed it did not alleviate their insomnia.

As for alternatives, several brands offer similar products at varying price points. These include Superdrug’s Sanctuary Spa, The White Company, and The Body Shop. However, given the current discount, the This Works spray is competitively priced.

User Trials and Studies

This Works has undertaken rigorous scientific studies to evaluate the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray’s effectiveness. These trials comprised 100 restless sleepers and 91 peri-, post-, and menopausal women. A polysomnography study concluded that the spray had a positive impact on participants’ REM sleep. Another user study involving 600 participants revealed that the spray helped users fall asleep faster. Ultimately, these studies attest to the product’s effectiveness and its potential to improve sleep quality.