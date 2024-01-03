en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%

Amazon offers a 20% discount on the renowned This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, an acclaimed sleep aid that has been proven to enhance sleep quality. Normally priced at £21, the spray is now available for £16.80, making it an attractive option for customers in search of a cost-effective sleep remedy. The product is part of the larger Deep Sleep range, which also includes items like a bath soak, overnight cream, and shower gel.

Key Ingredients and Benefits

The sleep-enhancing spray comprises a unique blend of Lavender, Vetivert, and Camomile, designed to calm the mind and body, thereby reducing sleep anxiety. This Works has released a limited edition larger size of the spray, which is 99% natural and free from parabens, phthalates, sulphates, and synthetic fragrances. Its suitability for infants aged 6 months and older underscores its safety and natural composition.

Customer Feedback and Competitor Comparison

With a 4.3 rating and the status of an Amazon #1 bestseller, the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has received largely positive reviews. Numerous users have lauded its efficacy, stating that it has bolstered their sleep quality and freshness upon waking. Some have even noticed faster skin healing, attributing it to the spray. However, not all reviews have been glowing; a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the scent and claimed it did not alleviate their insomnia.

As for alternatives, several brands offer similar products at varying price points. These include Superdrug’s Sanctuary Spa, The White Company, and The Body Shop. However, given the current discount, the This Works spray is competitively priced.

User Trials and Studies

This Works has undertaken rigorous scientific studies to evaluate the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray’s effectiveness. These trials comprised 100 restless sleepers and 91 peri-, post-, and menopausal women. A polysomnography study concluded that the spray had a positive impact on participants’ REM sleep. Another user study involving 600 participants revealed that the spray helped users fall asleep faster. Ultimately, these studies attest to the product’s effectiveness and its potential to improve sleep quality.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
In the quest for financial stability, a new concept coined by marketing professor Marissa Sharif is rising to prominence: “emergency reserves” in goal setting. This concept pivots on granting oneself a certain degree of flexibility to offset the minor setbacks that might otherwise derail the path to broader objectives. It’s a strategy underpinned by a
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
5 mins ago
Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
9 mins ago
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
3 mins ago
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
4 mins ago
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
5 mins ago
Cancer Care Parcel CEO, Dr. Shara Cohen, Awarded British Empire Medal
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
29 seconds
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
1 min
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
2 mins
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
2 mins
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
2 mins
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
2 mins
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
2 mins
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
2 mins
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app