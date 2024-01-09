Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024

Amazfit, a pioneering brand in smart wearables, showcased its innovative health-monitoring device, the Helio Ring, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Stepping into the realm of smart rings, the Helio Ring is an advanced athletic recovery aid, promising a comprehensive view of physical activity and recovery. The device, designed with athletes in mind, tracks a wide range of health metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, electrodermal activity, blood oxygen levels, and stress.

The Power of the Helio Ring

The Helio Ring is not just a standalone device. It operates in conjunction with Amazfit’s fitness trackers, aggregating data from multiple sources to provide in-depth analysis and recovery advice. Using the Zepp app, athletes can access their wellness tips and race predictions, derived from the ring’s data and the fitness tracker’s insights. The Helio Ring, therefore, serves as a catalyst for athletes aiming for optimal performance.

Zepp Aura AI: A Step Towards Improved Sleep

Amazfit’s Helio Ring also integrates with the Zepp Aura AI rest and wellness service. The service uses data from the ring to adjust ambient sounds played by the user’s phone, aiming to improve sleep quality. It’s a step towards holistic wellness, with the ring not just tracking sleep but actively aiding in its enhancement.

Design and Availability

The Helio Ring boasts a lightweight design, made from a titanium alloy. With a thickness of just 2.6mm and weighing less than 4 grams, it offers water resistance up to 10 ATM. Initially available in two sizes, Amazfit plans to release smaller sizes later in the year. The release date is set for spring 2024. While the price is yet to be announced, given Amazfit’s history, it is expected to be a budget-friendly option for athletes.