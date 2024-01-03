Alzheon Advances Alzheimer’s Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is accelerating its advancement in the field of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment with its lead candidate, ALZ-801/valiltramiprosate, an oral agent in Phase 3 development. ALZ-801 is under rigorous testing for its potential to inhibit the formation of neurotoxic soluble beta amyloid oligomers, which are associated with cognitive decline in AD patients.
APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial Progress
The company’s ongoing APOLLOE4 Phase 3 trial, specifically designed for Early AD patients carrying two copies of the APOE4 gene, is fully enrolled with topline data expected in Q3 2024. The drug, ALZ-801, has shown the promising potential in a Phase 2 biomarker trial, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in a core biomarker of neuronal damage (p-tau181), stabilization of cognition, and reduction in hippocampal atrophy compared to controls.
FDA Fast Track Designation and Safety Profile
ALZ-801 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, a testament to the drug’s potential in addressing the unmet need in AD treatment. The drug has also shown a favorable safety profile, with no increased risk of vasogenic brain edema, a common side effect associated with many AD drugs.
Alzheon’s Broader Mission
Alzheon’s broader mission extends beyond treatment development. The company aims to develop a portfolio of diagnostics and treatments for AD and other neurodegenerative disorders through a precision medicine approach. This approach leverages genetic and biomarker information to deliver personalized treatment plans with increased effectiveness.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments