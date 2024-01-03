Alzheon Advances Alzheimer’s Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial

Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is accelerating its advancement in the field of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment with its lead candidate, ALZ-801/valiltramiprosate, an oral agent in Phase 3 development. ALZ-801 is under rigorous testing for its potential to inhibit the formation of neurotoxic soluble beta amyloid oligomers, which are associated with cognitive decline in AD patients.

APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial Progress

The company’s ongoing APOLLOE4 Phase 3 trial, specifically designed for Early AD patients carrying two copies of the APOE4 gene, is fully enrolled with topline data expected in Q3 2024. The drug, ALZ-801, has shown the promising potential in a Phase 2 biomarker trial, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in a core biomarker of neuronal damage (p-tau181), stabilization of cognition, and reduction in hippocampal atrophy compared to controls.

FDA Fast Track Designation and Safety Profile

ALZ-801 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, a testament to the drug’s potential in addressing the unmet need in AD treatment. The drug has also shown a favorable safety profile, with no increased risk of vasogenic brain edema, a common side effect associated with many AD drugs.

Alzheon’s Broader Mission

Alzheon’s broader mission extends beyond treatment development. The company aims to develop a portfolio of diagnostics and treatments for AD and other neurodegenerative disorders through a precision medicine approach. This approach leverages genetic and biomarker information to deliver personalized treatment plans with increased effectiveness.