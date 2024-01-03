en English
Health

Alzheon Advances Alzheimer’s Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial

Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is accelerating its advancement in the field of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment with its lead candidate, ALZ-801/valiltramiprosate, an oral agent in Phase 3 development. ALZ-801 is under rigorous testing for its potential to inhibit the formation of neurotoxic soluble beta amyloid oligomers, which are associated with cognitive decline in AD patients.

APOLLOE4 Phase 3 Trial Progress

The company’s ongoing APOLLOE4 Phase 3 trial, specifically designed for Early AD patients carrying two copies of the APOE4 gene, is fully enrolled with topline data expected in Q3 2024. The drug, ALZ-801, has shown the promising potential in a Phase 2 biomarker trial, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in a core biomarker of neuronal damage (p-tau181), stabilization of cognition, and reduction in hippocampal atrophy compared to controls.

FDA Fast Track Designation and Safety Profile

ALZ-801 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, a testament to the drug’s potential in addressing the unmet need in AD treatment. The drug has also shown a favorable safety profile, with no increased risk of vasogenic brain edema, a common side effect associated with many AD drugs.

Alzheon’s Broader Mission

Alzheon’s broader mission extends beyond treatment development. The company aims to develop a portfolio of diagnostics and treatments for AD and other neurodegenerative disorders through a precision medicine approach. This approach leverages genetic and biomarker information to deliver personalized treatment plans with increased effectiveness.

Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

