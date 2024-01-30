There's a chill in the air as a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine sparks concerns about the rare possibility of Alzheimer's disease transmission through contaminated human growth hormone samples. These samples, derived from cadaver donors, were used in treatments between 1959 and 1985, leading to early-onset Alzheimer's in some patients. The youngest of these patients was a mere 38 years old at the time of diagnosis.

Unearthing Alzheimer's Anomalies

Researchers discovered that these patients had an associated protein, commonly found in Alzheimer's, within their brain tissues upon death. This protein, amyloid beta, is involved in the formation of brain plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The contamination occurred through a now-banned procedure that involved extracting growth hormones from cadavers. This procedure led to the accidental inclusion of amyloid protein in the hormone samples. These findings reveal an unforeseen facet of Alzheimer's disease, suggesting a potential third route for its development through contaminated medical products.

Alzheimer's: A Non-Contagious Concern

While this revelation has raised eyebrows, the co-authors of the study have been quick to stress that Alzheimer's is not transmissible in the same way as a viral or bacterial infection. Moreover, they assure that the procedure leading to these rare cases has been discontinued for decades. After the 1980s, a synthetic growth hormone replaced the cadaver-derived variant due to concerns over Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease transmission. Currently, rigorous procedures are in place to minimize cross-contamination, ensuring the safety of medical treatments.

