Crime

Alzheimer’s Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:56 pm EST
In a horrifying incident in Houston, Florentino Hurtado, a 67-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, became the victim of a brutal attack in a parking lot. The violence was instigated when Hurtado, in a state of confusion, attempted to enter a car he wrongly believed belonged to his daughter.

The Aggressors and their Crime

The offenders, Trayvion Lockridge and Derodric Stephens, are currently detained, facing charges of aggravated robbery of an individual over the age of 65. The assault occurred outside a local meat market where Hurtado was waiting for his wife. Following their heinous act, the duo took off with Hurtado’s cell phone, leaving him in a state of shock and bewilderment.

The Victim’s Condition

The aftermath of the assault left Hurtado with a fractured cheekbone, multiple lacerations requiring stitches, and a possible traumatic brain injury. His road to recovery looks uncertain as he continues to remain hospitalized with a pronounced black eye and other physical injuries.

Impact on the Family

Jessica, Hurtado’s daughter, described the state of her father post-assault as being dazed and confused. As someone who does not speak English and requires continuous supervision due to his Alzheimer’s condition, the event has undoubtedly triggered additional emotional and psychological stress for him and his family.

According to court records, Stephens is yet to have his bond set due to his involvement in five pending cases. On the other hand, Lockridge’s bond was established at $50,000. This distressing event, leaving a vulnerable Alzheimer’s patient traumatized, raises critical questions about societal attitudes towards the elderly and the need for their protection.

Crime Health United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

