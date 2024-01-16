Alzheimer Society Sault Ste. Marie Spearheads 'Turn the Sault Blue' Initiative

As January unfolds, it shines a spotlight on a cause often shrouded in misunderstanding - Alzheimer's. The month is recognized globally as Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer Society Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District is galvanizing the community to illuminate the city in blue hues, a symbol of support and solidarity for those living with dementia.

Advertisment

Turning the Sault Blue

The initiative to 'turn the Sault blue' beckons residents and businesses to demonstrate their support in a visually captivating manner. They are encouraged to leave up blue or blue and white holiday lights, replace regular bulbs with blue ones, and display awareness messages. The Society is also encouraging the community to share photos of their blue-themed decorations, creating a collective digital testament to the city's commitment to raising awareness and support.

A Series of Commemorative Events

Advertisment

As part of the month-long campaign, the city will witness a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, followed by an awareness event at the local plaza. These events are designed to shed light on the everyday challenges faced by individuals living with dementia and their caregivers, and to provide a platform for sharing resources and support. The Society firmly emphasizes their role as a beacon of information and community for those grappling with the realities of dementia, a reassuring reminder that they are not alone in their journey.

Leadership and Future Goals

Shannon Ketchabaw, the newly appointed executive director of the Alzheimer Society Sudbury Manitoulin North Bay and Districts, is at the helm of these initiatives. Two weeks into her new role, Ketchabaw expresses her dedication to leading an organization that brings about change and instils hope concerning Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. Looking ahead, she aims to get the agency accredited by 2025 and will represent the agency at Sudbury city hall for the proclamation of Alzheimer's Awareness month.