en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Alyssa Farah Griffin’s 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst ‘The View 5’ Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Alyssa Farah Griffin’s 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst ‘The View 5’ Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors

It’s a new year and Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, is ready to take on a new challenge. She has shared her resolution for 2024: to commit to a routine workout and shed the extra pounds she amusingly refers to as ‘The View 5’. This commitment was revealed during a candid conversation with the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, on a recent podcast episode.

The ‘View 5’ Phenomenon

The term ‘The View 5’ refers to the peculiar weight gain phenomenon associated with working on the show, a challenge Griffin is ready to tackle head-on. She discusses her fitness goals openly, a testament to her authenticity and dedication to her health.

Griffin’s resolution comes amidst swirling rumors of a possible pregnancy. Her recent absences from the show due to illness, coupled with certain comments and an on-air moment where Whoopi Goldberg queried about a ‘glow’ Alyssa had, fueled fan speculation. Despite this, Alyssa has firmly denied being pregnant.

Future Family Plans

Although not currently expecting, Alyssa and her husband are contemplating and working towards expanding their family. She playfully recalled taking a pregnancy test after Goldberg’s comment and even joked about potential baby names with co-host Sara Haines.

As the co-hosts of The View continue to navigate both their personal lives and the critical topics of the day, Alyssa’s openness and commitment to her health stand as a testament to her character. Her resolution for 2024 is a reminder that the journey to health and wellness is ongoing and often intertwined with the demands of work and public life.

0
Fitness Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fitness

See more
10 mins ago
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
In the quiet town of Duncanville, Texas, a resurgence tale unfolds, one of personal strength, determination, and an inspiring camaraderie. Dominique Long, a local resident, stands as the protagonist of this inspiring narrative, who, through sheer will and the aid of a dedicated trainer, has battled emotional eating and depression. In the process, he has
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
2 hours ago
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
Unraveling the Secrets of Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours ago
Unraveling the Secrets of Sustainable Weight Loss
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
30 mins ago
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Nordstrom Rack Activewear Sale: Massive Discounts to Kickstart Your New Year Workouts
39 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Activewear Sale: Massive Discounts to Kickstart Your New Year Workouts
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
1 hour ago
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Elizabeth Sobinoff's Medical Emergency: Unraveling a Hidden Health Crisis
25 seconds
Elizabeth Sobinoff's Medical Emergency: Unraveling a Hidden Health Crisis
Revamping Rugby: Richardson Reviews Reader Suggestions on Law Changes
55 seconds
Revamping Rugby: Richardson Reviews Reader Suggestions on Law Changes
California Primed for Presidential Primaries: A Deep Dive into the Process
1 min
California Primed for Presidential Primaries: A Deep Dive into the Process
White House Briefing Addresses Government Shutdown Concerns and Middle East Developments
1 min
White House Briefing Addresses Government Shutdown Concerns and Middle East Developments
Ian Cunningham: A Rising Star in the NFL's Executive Landscape
2 mins
Ian Cunningham: A Rising Star in the NFL's Executive Landscape
Fred Wyatt Appointed as Defensive Line Coach for USM's Golden Eagles
2 mins
Fred Wyatt Appointed as Defensive Line Coach for USM's Golden Eagles
Thailand's Football Roster Sees Major Changes Ahead of Asian Cup 2024
3 mins
Thailand's Football Roster Sees Major Changes Ahead of Asian Cup 2024
Bank of Israel Honors Shimon Peres with New Collector Coins
3 mins
Bank of Israel Honors Shimon Peres with New Collector Coins
POSTECH Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Materials for Permanent Implantable Devices
3 mins
POSTECH Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Materials for Permanent Implantable Devices
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app