Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa

On New Year’s Eve, 2023, the final curtain fell on a cherished institution at the Alton Towers Resort – its on-site spa. Despite its popularity and a sterling 4.0 rating on Tripadvisor, the decision to shutter this haven of relaxation was described as both challenging and necessary for the resort’s future growth.

A Beloved Retreat

For years, the spa at Alton Towers has served as a much-loved sanctuary for guests seeking tranquility amidst the thrills of the resort. Offering a wealth of treatments and packages, the spa’s facilities included multi-sensory showers, an Edwardian sauna, steam room, an outdoor log sauna, tepidarium, pool, whirlpool, and jacuzzi. Patrons have consistently praised the spa’s cleanliness, the quality of treatments, and the professionalism of the staff.

Difficult Decisions

The decision to close the spa was described as a complex but necessary step towards the resort’s future development. While the resort management didn’t explicitly attribute the closure to the financial strain of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the implications are hard to overlook. The spa’s closure is indicative of a broader shift in focus towards the resort’s core attractions.

Supporting Employees and Guests

In light of the closure, the resort has emphasized its commitment to supporting the spa’s employees through the transition. They’re also reaching out to guests with bookings in 2024 to offer alternative options. Alton Towers Resort, currently open for festive breaks until January 7, will close afterwards until the new season begins on March 16.