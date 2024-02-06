Alternating Arms for Vaccine Doses May Enhance Immunity, Study Suggests

A recent study has indicated that alternating arms for multiple doses of vaccines may lead to a slightly increased immune response. This finding was derived from research focused on the first two doses of COVID vaccines. The study involved 54 pairs of university employees who were matched by age, gender, and timing post-vaccination, and randomized to receive the second COVID vaccine dose in the same or opposite arm.

Switching Arms Boosts Immunity

Participants who switched arms between doses exhibited a small immunity boost, particularly significant for individuals with poor vaccine responses. Those who switched arms had up to a fourfold increase in blood antibody levels and a stronger response against both the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant. The results indicate a 'consistent, statistically significant effect' that appears to be durable, according to lead researcher Dr. Marcel Curlin of Oregon Health & Science University.

Implications for Multi-dose Vaccinations

This finding could have far-reaching implications for all multi-dose vaccines, including childhood immunizations. While Dr. Curlin refrained from making definitive recommendations, he suggested considering the arm-switching approach for future multi-dose vaccinations.

Interval Between Doses

Additionally, Dr. Jennifer Gommerman from the University of Toronto mentioned that prolonging the interval between doses, a strategy employed in Canada, might offer even more significant immunological benefits.

The study emphasizes the importance of personalized medical advice and notes that statistical data in medical research typically highlights trends rather than predicting individual outcomes. It also indicates the need for further studies to confirm these results and understand the implications for all multi-dose vaccines.