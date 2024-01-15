Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia

Alpha IVF Group Bhd, a leading fertility care specialist, has received the green light from Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia. This pivotal development marks a significant step forward for the company, known for its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) services, with specialist centres operating in Malaysia and Singapore.

Expansion and Growth

The listing approval comes as part of Alpha IVF’s strategic growth plan, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to enabling couples to realise their dreams of parenthood. The company’s managing director, Datuk Dr Colin Lee Soon So, sees it as a testament to their dedication and success in the field of assisted reproductive services (ARS).

Aiming for Success

Alpha IVF has built a solid reputation in the ARS industry with high success rates. The company leverages a fine balance of advanced technology, skilled professionals, and sensitive patient care to deliver exceptional results. With the forthcoming listing, Alpha IVF aims to expand its reach and bolster its mission to become a leading fertility care provider.

Looking Ahead

With a target set for the first quarter of 2024, the listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia is expected to propel Alpha IVF to further growth. AmInvestment Bank Bhd is set to play a critical role as the principal adviser, sponsor, lead placement agent, joint placement agent, and sole underwriter for Alpha IVF’s initial public offering.