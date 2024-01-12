en English
Health

Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
With an increasing shift towards healthier lifestyles, almonds have come to the forefront as a nutritional powerhouse. Registered dietitian nutritionists across the globe are celebrating the health benefits of this modest nut, known for its generous supply of fiber, protein, and heart-friendly monounsaturated fats. The versatility of almonds is another feather in its cap, making it easy to incorporate into various dishes, from salads to nut butter and granola bars.

The USDA’s Stamp of Approval

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) classifies almonds as an excellent source of fiber, protein, healthy fats, magnesium, and vitamin E. This classification underscores the value of almonds in diets, particularly for vegans and vegetarians seeking a robust plant-based protein source. Fiber deficiency, a widespread issue among Americans, can also be addressed by regularly incorporating almonds into meals.

Selecting the Right Almonds

Almonds come in two main varieties: sweet and bitter. However, for maximum health benefits, it’s recommended to opt for raw and unsalted almonds. This selection helps avoid excess sugar and sodium, which can negate the otherwise healthy attributes of the nut.

Health Benefits Galore

Consumption of almonds can result in several health benefits. Their high protein and fiber content make almonds a satiating snack, aiding in weight management. In addition, they support muscle growth, improve heart and gut health, and help regulate blood sugar levels. Regular almond intake can also reduce risks of heart disease and colon cancer.

Almonds are a rich source of monounsaturated fats, known to enhance good HDL cholesterol levels, and vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that supports immune function and prevents blood clot formation. Numerous studies have drawn a link between regular almond consumption and improved cholesterol profiles. In fact, almonds have displayed the potential to lower bad LDL cholesterol, increase good HDL cholesterol, and decrease body weight, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

0
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

