en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment

Biotech company Allorion Therapeutics has entered into a strategic partnership with British pharmaceutical heavyweight, AstraZeneca, to develop and commercialize an innovative treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This potential game changer in the fight against lung cancer is an allosteric inhibitor that targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutation, a known driver of cancer progression in NSCLC patients.

Allorion’s Pioneering Inhibitor

Tackling a common genetic mutation in lung cancer, Allorion’s novel EGFR L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor has the potential to revolutionize current treatment protocols for advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC. The treatment aims to address resistance mechanisms to existing EGFR inhibitors, enhancing their activity when used in combination. Allorion’s Chief Scientific Officer, Fang Li, has expressed excitement over the potential of this innovative inhibitor.

AstraZeneca’s Exclusive Option

As per the agreement, AstraZeneca retains an exclusive option to license this innovative allosteric inhibitor. This arrangement allows Allorion to leverage AstraZeneca’s robust global commercialization infrastructure, potentially enhancing market penetration and adoption rates. This strategic partnership could pave the way for a new treatment option for patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC.

Financial Terms of the Deal

Under the agreement, Allorion is set to receive upfront and near-term payments totaling up to $40 million, with the potential for additional milestone-based payments exceeding $500 million. Furthermore, Allorion will receive tiered royalties on the net sales of the product worldwide. The financial commitments involved in this deal underline the potential significance and impact of this novel inhibitor on the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

This landmark agreement between Allorion and AstraZeneca signifies a significant step towards a potentially transformative treatment for NSCLC. By targeting a specific genetic mutation associated with the disease, this therapeutic approach could set a precedent for future targeted therapies in oncology, offering hope for patients across the globe.

0
China Health United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China celebrates 55th year of broadcasting Bangla programmes

By Muhammad Jawad

UnitedHealth Group Leads Global Insurance Rankings for Ninth Consecuti ...
@Business · 9 mins
UnitedHealth Group Leads Global Insurance Rankings for Ninth Consecuti ...
heart comment 0
Yemen Conflict Disrupts Global Trade, Chinese Study Highlights Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yemen Conflict Disrupts Global Trade, Chinese Study Highlights Benefits of Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent Fasting: A Potent Weapon in the Fight Against Obesity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Intermittent Fasting: A Potent Weapon in the Fight Against Obesity
USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education

By Aqsa Younas Rana

USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education
Ultrasound Technology Revolutionizes Traditional Chinese Rice Wine Brewing

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ultrasound Technology Revolutionizes Traditional Chinese Rice Wine Brewing
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
15 seconds
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
19 seconds
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
23 seconds
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
34 seconds
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
36 seconds
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
The Miracle of Kaftrio: How Bryony Prior Defied Cystic Fibrosis
49 seconds
The Miracle of Kaftrio: How Bryony Prior Defied Cystic Fibrosis
Ex-Footballer Oleksiy Hai Apologizes for Past Refusal to Support Ukrainian Armed Forces
53 seconds
Ex-Footballer Oleksiy Hai Apologizes for Past Refusal to Support Ukrainian Armed Forces
Former WWE Star Mansoor: A Free Agent with Ambitions to Reshape Professional Wrestling
55 seconds
Former WWE Star Mansoor: A Free Agent with Ambitions to Reshape Professional Wrestling
Massive Beef Recall Over E.coli Fears: Valley Meats, LLC under Scrutiny
56 seconds
Massive Beef Recall Over E.coli Fears: Valley Meats, LLC under Scrutiny
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app