en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw

In the serene town of Bangor, Co Down, tranquillity was shattered when an alleged assault led to a 35-year-old man suffering a broken jaw and other severe facial injuries, pushing him to the brink of his endurance. The incident, as shocking as it was brutal, transpired in the normally peaceful Bloomfield Court area on December 29, 2024.

Victim’s Struggle and Prompt Help

The victim, despite suffering intense pain and fear, found the willpower to seek help. Responding swiftly, the ambulance personnel and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) attended him, offering immediate assistance. His injuries, including broken teeth, were a stark testament to the violent encounter he had endured and, subsequently, he had to undergo surgery.

Investigation and Arrest

In the wake of the assault, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Though he has been released on bail, the gears of justice continue to turn as the police carry on with their investigation. The PSNI, determined to uncover every shred of evidence, is actively seeking witnesses to the incident.

Call for Witnesses and Family’s Relief

Furthering their efforts, the PSNI has issued a request for anyone with pertinent information to step forward, with reference to the case number 73 29/12/23. As the investigation unfolds, the victim’s family breathed a sigh of relief, grateful that he survived the violent ordeal. The incident, a grim reminder of the violence that can erupt even in the most peaceful communities, has sent a ripple of concern through Bangor, Co Down.

0
Crime Health United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance

By Rafia Tasleem

Five Arrested in McDonald's Parking Lot Assault in American Samoa

By Bijay Laxmi

First Known Commercial Pill Press for Illegal Fentanyl Production Discovered in Spokane

By Waqas Arain

Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Boardman, Ohio

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Poli ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Poli ...
heart comment 0
Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

By Saboor Bayat

Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech
Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve
23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth
Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence

By Salman Khan

Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
27 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
28 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
35 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
39 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
41 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
43 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
43 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
43 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
49 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app