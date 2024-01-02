Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw

In the serene town of Bangor, Co Down, tranquillity was shattered when an alleged assault led to a 35-year-old man suffering a broken jaw and other severe facial injuries, pushing him to the brink of his endurance. The incident, as shocking as it was brutal, transpired in the normally peaceful Bloomfield Court area on December 29, 2024.

Victim’s Struggle and Prompt Help

The victim, despite suffering intense pain and fear, found the willpower to seek help. Responding swiftly, the ambulance personnel and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) attended him, offering immediate assistance. His injuries, including broken teeth, were a stark testament to the violent encounter he had endured and, subsequently, he had to undergo surgery.

Investigation and Arrest

In the wake of the assault, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Though he has been released on bail, the gears of justice continue to turn as the police carry on with their investigation. The PSNI, determined to uncover every shred of evidence, is actively seeking witnesses to the incident.

Call for Witnesses and Family’s Relief

Furthering their efforts, the PSNI has issued a request for anyone with pertinent information to step forward, with reference to the case number 73 29/12/23. As the investigation unfolds, the victim’s family breathed a sigh of relief, grateful that he survived the violent ordeal. The incident, a grim reminder of the violence that can erupt even in the most peaceful communities, has sent a ripple of concern through Bangor, Co Down.