en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation

Tontho Malaidze, an erstwhile student at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, now languishes in a comatose state, following an alleged beating at Zomba Mental Hospital in Malawi. The incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of mental health patients and the accountability of medical personnel.

From Reformation to Rehab Nightmare

Tontho’s admission to Zomba Mental Hospital was meant to be the start of a healing journey. However, it led to a drastic turn of events, leaving him with a life requiring constant care and devoid of even basic activities. His physical condition deteriorated rapidly following an incident at the hospital, where he was discovered with troubling sores and cuts, strapped to a bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Questioning Hospital’s Version of Events

The hospital’s explanation of a fight with other patients has come under scrutiny. Tammy, Tontho’s mother, who has cared for him since the incident, questions this narrative. Her son had no prior history of violence and was physically fit before his admission.

Unearthed Patterns of Abuse

This case does not stand alone. Other families too have reported similar experiences of alleged abuse and beatings at the facility. However, these allegations have not been independently verified. The hospital spokesperson acknowledges the occurrence of patient fights but emphasizes the surveillance measures in place to prevent such incidents.

Human Rights Commission Steps In

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is set to investigate these allegations, highlighting the necessity to protect the health rights of mental patients. The local police, though not having received any formal complaints, are aware of these reports. The incident involving Tontho has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of mental health patients and the accountability of medical facilities.

0
Health Human Rights Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
30 seconds ago
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
The Cross River Government has taken decisive action in response to a cholera outbreak in two of its Local Government Areas (LGAs), Obubura and Biase. The alarm was raised by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk, during a press conference in the state capital, Calabar. The outbreak has so far been confined to
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
30 mins ago
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
31 mins ago
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
7 mins ago
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
24 mins ago
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
29 mins ago
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
30 seconds
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
1 min
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
2 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
2 mins
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
7 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
7 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
7 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
7 mins
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
22 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app