Health

Allegations of Negligence in Cholera Centers Amid Outbreak

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Allegations of Negligence in Cholera Centers Amid Outbreak

Sean Tembo, the president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), has raised a storm of controversy with allegations regarding the management of cholera centers by the government. His accusations point towards a negligence of duty, as he claims the government has failed to provide food for patients in these centers, a failing he suggests has played its part in the resulting mortalities.

A Closer Look at the Cholera Outbreak

Malawi has been battling a cholera outbreak since early 2022, which ranks as the deadliest outbreak of cholera in the country’s history. As of August 2024, the reported tally stood at a staggering 58,982 cholera cases, including 1,768 deaths. An alarming detail to note is that over 14,000 children had contracted cholera and over 220 had died. While the authorities have taken some positive steps like securing 1.4 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine and working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve disease surveillance, prevention, and treatment measures, it appears that the situation is far from under control.

Spillover Effects on Neighboring Countries

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged people to relocate from towns to villages following a cholera outbreak that has resulted in the deaths of about 300 people. Poor sanitation in densely populated urban areas has been identified as a breeding ground for cholera. The disease, which is spread by contaminated water or food and can cause severe dehydration and death if left untreated, has seen more than 7,500 cases reported nationwide since last October. The rapid spread of the disease has prompted the WHO to send one million cholera vaccine doses to contain the outbreak.

Tembo’s Allegations and the Government’s Response

Amid this public health crisis, Tembo’s accusations have added a new layer of complexity. If his allegations are proven, it may further stain the government’s image and its handling of the outbreak. However, the exact details and evidence supporting these allegations are not provided in the available content. Moreover, further information on the issue is restricted to premium subscribers of the reporting platform. There are no additional details or context given about the scale of the cholera outbreak, the government’s overall response, or any measures being taken to address the food provision issue raised by Tembo.

Health Zambia
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

