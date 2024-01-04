Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study

A groundbreaking study by Japanese researchers from Rohto Pharmaceutical and Saga University has shed new light on the role of alkylated hyaluronic acid in promoting normal skin formation, particularly under dry conditions that can compromise the skin’s barrier function. The findings of this research have significant implications for the skincare industry, potentially paving the way for novel products that effectively utilize the newly discovered properties of alkylated hyaluronic acid.

Unveiling the Power of Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally present in the human body, found in high concentrations in the skin, joints, and eyes. It plays a pivotal role in maintaining water balance in tissues, acting as a lubricant in joints, and serving as a hydrating agent in the skin. Alkylated hyaluronic acid, a modified form of this naturally occurring substance, has now been shown to be effective in promoting normal skin formation.

A Collaborative Study

In a joint effort, the researchers developed a three-dimensional skin model and subjected it to various humidity conditions to assess the effect of alkylated hyaluronic acid on epidermal formation. Under low humidity, the skin’s outer layer, known as the stratum corneum, became thicker and looser, with uneven and larger cell sizes, indicating a weakened skin barrier. However, when alkylated hyaluronic acid was introduced to the model, it led to the formation of a thinner, denser stratum corneum with more uniform cell sizes – a clear indication of a restoration of normal skin barrier function.

Implications and Future Applications

The research underlines the potential of alkylated hyaluronic acid in improving skin barrier function, particularly in dry conditions. Rohto Pharmaceutical has been actively studying the percutaneous absorption of hyaluronic acid and its modifications using a three-dimensional artificial cultured skin model. The recent findings have highlighted a new function of alkylated hyaluronic acid in normalizing the formation of the stratum corneum. Motivated by these findings, the company is committed to continuing research on hyaluronic acid with the aim of developing products that effectively utilize these new functions to address various skin concerns. The study was presented at the 61st Annual Meeting of the Japan Oil Chemists’ Society, where it received the Poster Award.