Health

Alkrington Hub Faces Criticism for Not Fully Utilizing Revamp Funds

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Alkrington Hub Faces Criticism for Not Fully Utilizing Revamp Funds

The Alkrington Hub, a community center in Middleton, has faced significant backlash from local residents following its £150,000 revamp in July 2022. Despite the considerable investment, residents feel the hub has failed to realize its full potential. The recurring criticism implies a perceived lack of appeal, underutilization of the facility, and insufficient awareness about the services offered at the hub.

Revelations from Healthwatch Rochdale’s Report

A report by Healthwatch Rochdale, the independent health and social care champion, highlighted several concerns from the local community. Among them are a lack of trust in Rochdale Council, poor transport connections to the hub, and the need for better mental health support, weight management, and rehabilitation services within the facility. The report also emphasized the difficulties faced by disabled individuals in accessing the hub and a perceived lack of support for organizations like Kickstart with Hope, a charity that assists people with brain injuries and disabilities.

Suggested Improvements

The report by Healthwatch Rochdale offered a series of recommendations aimed at improving the services and accessibility of the Alkrington Hub. These include enhancing transport links to the hub, promoting the services available, re-establishing trust in adult care services, and improving the council’s communication and engagement efforts. The report’s findings underscore the importance of building trust and fostering better engagement between the council and the residents it serves.

Rochdale Council’s Response

In response to the report and ongoing criticism, Rochdale Council has acknowledged the importance of resident feedback in developing and improving services. The council has appointed a Co-Production and Engagement Officer to strengthen coproduction and engagement with residents. Furthermore, the council highlighted existing transport options and reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness about the Alkrington Hub. The full report by Healthwatch Rochdale is available on their website for public review and scrutiny.

Health United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

