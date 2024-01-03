Alfred Akirov’s Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News

Alfred Akirov, the real estate and technology entrepreneur criticized for not accommodating evacuees in his luxury hotels in Jerusalem, has donated a substantial $37 million to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The hefty contribution will fund the construction of a 29-floor rehabilitation tower, projected to be the largest of its kind in the Middle East. The Israeli government is also providing a generous grant towards the project. The facility will serve both soldiers and civilians, offering services for physical injuries and ailments, and featuring a mental health unit.

A Wave of Philanthropy

Ichilov Hospital has a track record of drawing donations for cutting-edge medical facilities, like the Sammy Ofer Heart Building funded by late shipping magnate, Sammy Ofer. The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Hadassah, has also played a crucial role in Israel’s healthcare sector, providing billions of dollars and inspiring further support through regular visits.

Supporting the Arts in Hard Times

Meanwhile, in the entertainment industry, Israeli artists have been performing voluntarily for soldiers and evacuees during a challenging period without paid work. Businessman Udi Angel has stepped up to financially support performers like Shlomi Shabat for their free performances.

Advancements in Physics Research

Prof Ron Folman of Ben Gurion University is among 11 researchers globally to share a $30 million grant from multiple foundations for innovative physics experiments. His work, which aims to reconcile quantum physics with Einstein’s theory of relativity, has been awarded $2.6 million.

‘Target Tehran’ Hits the Mark

On the literary front, Yonah Jeremy Bob and Ilan Evyatar’s co-authored book, ‘Target Tehran’, has been receiving accolades, even sparking interest for potential film adaptations centered on geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

Changes in Leadership

Rabbi Menachem Penner is transitioning from his role as dean of Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary to become the executive vice president of the Rabbinical Council of America, while retaining his ties as dean emeritus.

War Heroes and Their Journey

Stories of bravery and patriotism continue to emerge from the warfront, as exemplified by Or Matok, an officer in the Givati Brigade. After recovering from severe injuries, Matok is resolute in his determination to return to duty, with the assistance of ADI Negev Nahalat Eran’s rehabilitation facilities.