Health

Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients

Alcyone Therapeutics Inc., a trailblazer in the realm of precision genetic therapies, has made a significant stride in its journey to transform treatment for neurological conditions. The company has announced the first patient implantation of the ThecaFlex DRx System, a groundbreaking development in the PIERRE pivotal study. This research endeavor seeks to assess the safety and performance of the ThecaFlex subcutaneous port and intrathecal catheter system for patients suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Revolutionizing Treatment for SMA Patients

The implantation was performed by Dr. David Bauer at Texas Children’s Hospital. Dr. Bauer is not only an accomplished surgeon but also an investigator in the study, contributing to the groundbreaking research. The ThecaFlex device is a beacon of hope for SMA patients resistant to lumbar punctures. It promises to enhance the administration experience, potentially mitigating the need for these invasive procedures and the associated risks of sedation or radiation exposure.

The PIERRE Study: A Collaborative Effort

The PIERRE study plans to enroll up to 90 patients in two stages across the U.S. and Europe. It is a manifestation of the concerted efforts of Alcyone Therapeutics Inc. and Biogen Inc. This collaboration is aimed at leveraging the expertise of both entities to bring forth innovative solutions for complex neurological conditions.

ThecaFlex: A Breakthrough Device

The ThecaFlex DRx System has received its fair share of recognition, having earned the CE Mark in Europe and Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although it is yet to receive commercial approval from the FDA, the device has been bestowed with the Breakthrough Device Designation, a testament to its potential to revolutionize SMA treatment.

SPINRAZA: A Lifeline for SMA Patients

The therapy to be administered using ThecaFlex, SPINRAZA (nusinersen), is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy that directly targets the root cause of SMA. It has received approval in over 60 countries and has treated more than 14,000 individuals worldwide, standing as a symbol of hope for those grappling with SMA.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

