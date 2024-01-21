Alcohol-Related Liver Failure: The Unseen Pandemic Consequence

Kristen Logsdon, a resident of Colorado Springs, found herself spiraling into the abyss of alcoholism as a coping mechanism for personal stressors. After only a few years of heavy drinking, she was diagnosed with liver failure. Logsdon's narrative is not an isolated incident but rather a reflection of a broader, disconcerting trend observed by Dr. James Burton of UCHealth in Aurora, Colorado.

An Alarming Trend in Liver Transplants

Dr. Burton has noticed an increasing number of younger patients and women requiring liver transplants due to alcohol-related liver failure, a demographic shift that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Nationwide, the waiting list for liver transplants due to alcohol-related diagnoses has risen, with a record number of liver transplants performed in 2023. However, the demand far outstrips the supply.

The number of men listed for alcohol-related liver transplants increased by 22% from 2019 to 2021, while the listings for women grew by 35% in the same period. Alcohol-related deaths in Colorado also surged by 60% from 2018 to 2021, with a slight drop in 2022.

The Silent Killer

Health experts like Dr. Aram Neuschatz have noted an ongoing increase in patients with alcohol-related liver diseases, emphasizing the risks of habitual drinking. Treatment options for patients in liver failure are limited, with transplantation being the only viable option for many and no 'bridge' treatments available like those for kidney or heart failure.

The pandemic also saw an increase in liquor purchases, particularly spirits, which may be linked to the rise in liver disease. Regular blood tests can detect liver damage early on, but without symptoms, many people may not seek testing.

Prevention Better Than Cure

Alcohol consumption guidelines suggest a maximum of two drinks per day for men and one for women, but individual responses to alcohol vary. Logsdon, who received a liver transplant from her brother, shares her story to raise awareness about the consequences of heavy drinking. The narrative also emphasizes the importance of moderation and alcohol-free days to prevent liver damage and the potential fatal consequences of liver failure.