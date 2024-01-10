en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact

Alcohol: a ubiquitous social lubricant, a celebratory cheer, yet a silent agent of skin’s degeneration. Our understanding of the impact of alcohol on health has evolved, and now, it’s time to take a closer look at its effects on our skin.

The Dehydrating Diuretic: Alcohol’s First Strike

An evening of cocktails might bring rosy cheeks and a glow, but beneath the surface, alcohol acts as a diuretic, leading to dehydration. This dehydration can cause skin to appear dry and dull, accentuating lines, wrinkles, and under-eye circles. This increase in oil production can lead to a host of skin issues, including acne and breakouts.

Dry January: A Sobering Truth For Skin Health

As many take a step back from alcohol during Dry January, dermatologists emphasize the noticeable improvements in skin health. With abstinence, skin experiences enhanced hydration, smoothness, brightness, and strength. The absence of alcohol allows the skin to retain moisture, thereby improving its overall health and appearance.

Alcohol’s Long-Term Effects: Beyond the Flush

More than causing temporary redness and flushing, alcohol’s vasodilatory effects, due to its breakdown product acetaldehyde, can worsen conditions like eczema, rosacea, acne, or psoriasis. Persistent inflammation from alcohol can damage collagen and elastic fibers, contributing to premature aging and increased susceptibility to free radical damage from UV light and pollution.

While some effects, like broken capillaries, require costly laser treatments to correct, we can adopt preventative measures. Sunscreen, antioxidant serums, and a reduction in alcohol intake can mitigate skin damage and protect our skin’s future.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
In Sacaton, Arizona, the Gila River Indian Community is on the cusp of a significant transformation. A new development project currently under construction seeks to address the community’s long-standing struggle as a food desert, where access to affordable, healthy food has been historically scarce. The project, featuring a grocery store, laundromat, and gas station, offers
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
13 mins ago
GoodRx Holdings Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
17 mins ago
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
4 mins ago
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
9 mins ago
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
10 mins ago
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
1 min
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
1 min
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
2 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
2 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
4 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
4 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
4 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
5 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
6 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app