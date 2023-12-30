Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023

The year 2023 marks a significant shift in adult consumption habits, with individuals between 35 and 50 years increasingly turning to alcohol and marijuana, especially edibles. Alcohol, a known disruptor of the brain’s communication system, affects judgment, mood, and coordination. A staggering 140,000 deaths per year are attributed to excessive consumption, and even moderate intake heightens cancer risk. Alcohol, classified as a carcinogen, inflicts damage on vital organs like the heart, liver, and pancreas.

Edibles: A New Age High

On the flip side, edibles, loaded with THC, can stimulate relaxation or euphoria. However, overconsumption can trigger anxiety and paranoia, impair driving skills, and induce cannabis use disorder in 30% of heavy users. Edibles are less predictable than alcohol, with effects that can linger up to 12 hours. Long-term effects of edibles remain under-researched due to their recent commercial introduction and regulatory barriers to research.

Health Implications of Alcohol and Edibles: A Comparative Study

A comprehensive survey conducted in the US involving 1,886 cancer survivors revealed that 17.4% were current users, 30.5% former users, and 52.2% had never used cannabis. The leading motivations for cannabis use in managing cancer were sleep disturbances, pain, stress, nausea, and mood disorders. Over half of the survivors claimed that cannabis significantly improved their symptoms, but only a small fraction were cognizant of the potential health risks associated with cannabis use.

Regulations, Risks, and Recommendations

While alcohol is more addictive and destructive, some experts propose that cannabis may offer health benefits for chronic pain, spasticity in multiple sclerosis, and chemotherapy-induced nausea. The CDC’s consumption recommendations for alcohol stand at one drink per day for women and two for men. However, edibles lack federal regulation, making them unpredictable and potentially hazardous. There’s a pressing need to regulate youth exposure to these substances and to raise awareness about the health risks linked to cannabis use during cancer treatment.