Health

Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks

The opposition party in Alberta has called upon the provincial government to halt the use of imported Turkish children’s fever medicine, Parol, citing serious safety concerns. This acetaminophen-based medicine is reported to have caused complications including clogging hospital feeding tubes, potentially endangering the health of newborns.

Questioning the Use of Imported Medicine

NDP Health Critic, Luanne Metz, suggests the government consult with health professionals to determine if the remaining stock can be utilized elsewhere. She stresses that its use in Alberta should cease. Alberta Health Services clarified, however, that the medication was already disallowed from neonatal intensive care units the previous spring. Furthermore, they insist that no patients have been adversely affected and hospitals transitioned away from it by July.

$75 Million Purchase Amid Medicine Shortage

The province initially procured 1.5 million bottles of Parol and another medication, Pedifen, for $75 million to lessen the shortage in children’s fever medication. Only about 15,000 bottles of the total stock were distributed. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange confirmed that the remaining stock will be reserved for future emergencies.

Health Concerns and Procurement Issues

The procurement of fever-reducing drugs from Atabay Pharmaceuticals in Turkey has led to adverse effects in young patients in Alberta, including feeding tube blockages and increased risk of necrotizing enterocolitis. Reports of children choking on the medication, refusing to take it, and incidents of medication errors have further exacerbated the issue. Despite such adverse effects and challenges, the government defended the agreement, stating it was prepared for future shortages of fever-reducing drugs.

Health Safety
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

